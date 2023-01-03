These are the Terminus Horizon god rolls and best perks in Destiny 2

Tex Mechanica’s time in the spotlight has finally arrived in Destiny 2, including several new weapons of different archetypes players can hunt down god rolls for.

Found exclusively in the Spire of the Watcher dungeon released in Season of the Seraph, Terminus Horizon is the first-ever light machine gun from the Tex Mechanica weapon foundry. With a decidedly old West theme, Tex Mechanica is a favorite of Destiny players everywhere.

Here’s the best god rolls for the Terminus Horizon LMG in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 Terminus Horizon god roll for PvE

Screengrab via D2 Gunsmith

Tree one: Arrowhead Brake (+26 Recoil Direction, +10 Handling)

Arrowhead Brake (+26 Recoil Direction, +10 Handling) Tree two: Extended Mag (Magazine +14, +10 Airborne Effectiveness, -20 Reload Speed)

Extended Mag (Magazine +14, +10 Airborne Effectiveness, -20 Reload Speed) Perk one: Triple Tap or Rapid Hit

Triple Tap or Rapid Hit Perk two: Voltshot or Adrenaline Junkie

This is a solid setup for the first-ever Tex Mechanica LMG, with the perk choices depending on what you’re using the gun for. Rapid Hit will come in handy in a big way thanks to the poor reload speed given from Extended Mag, but Triple Tap is also huge for boss damage.

Voltshot is a great perk for those who are using this weapon in the heavy slot of an Arc subclass build, but Adrenaline Junkie is always a useful perk thanks to its ability to quickly generate ability energy for grenade-centric PvE builds.

Terminus Horizon is definitely more of a PvE gun, especially thanks to the Arc 3.0 re-work of this past year. And it’s an excellent choice as a fill-in for something like Thunderlord if you’re using up your Exotic slot on another weapon.

Destiny 2 Terminus Horizon god roll for PvP

Screengrab via D2 Gunsmith

Tree one: Hammer-Forged Rifling (+10 Range)

Hammer-Forged Rifling (+10 Range) Tree two: Ricochet Rounds (+5 Range, +10 Stability)

Ricochet Rounds (+5 Range, +10 Stability) Perk one: Demolitionist or Rapid Hit

Demolitionist or Rapid Hit Perk two: High-Impact Reserves

For PvP, Terminus Horizon is honestly kind of a beast thanks to its low fire rate and high damage output. It’s not an LMG you can run and gun with because the High-Impact Frame intrinsic trait of the Tex Mechanica gun means it’s “more accurate when stationary, moving slowly, and aiming down sights.”

You won’t get a ton of ammunition when picking up a purple heavy ammo brick in Crucible, however. The LMG’s small-ish magazine will mean you only get a handful of rounds, which actually benefits the High-Impact Reserves perk. Thankfully, you won’t need a lot to get a couple of kills to swing the game in your favor.