The Witness is here and things are looking very bleak in Destiny 2: Lightfall’s launch trailer

The conclusion of the Light and Darkness saga is here.

Things are not looking great for the last city on Earth, Guardians.

During today’s State of Play event, PlayStation had the privilege of revealing the launch trailer for next week’s large-scale Destiny 2 expansion, Lightfall. And it brings the hype in a very big way, like only Bungie truly can.

The Witness and its newest disciple are here.



Begin your journey. Wield new power. Find strength in your fellow Guardians and triumph in the face of annihilation.https://t.co/856URKrJ8R pic.twitter.com/4ZM96fntWu — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) February 23, 2023

After years of build-up, The Witness has arrived with its fleet of pyramid ships, and the battle has been taken directly to Earth’s front doorstep. The Traveler is now suspended above the planet in space, and the fight is happening all around it.

The trailer ups the stakes in a big way, showing The Witness speaking directly to humanity in the midst of the war. There are shots of new characters, old characters, and the new destination Neomuna. But the best was saved for last.

Related: Destiny 2: Lightfall’s new Strand subclasses are way more than just a neon green damage type

The final shot in the trailer, the money shot, is actually a pretty tremendous spoiler. The Traveler, dormant for other than two events throughout the duration of the franchise, appears to fire a massive, powerful beam from itself toward the oncoming pyramid ships.

With the Traveler back in the fight, the odds may just be evened. Whatever the case, Guardians don’t need to wait much longer to find out for themselves.

Destiny 2: Lightfall launches next week on Feb. 28.