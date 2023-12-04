The god roll and best perks for Incisor in Destiny 2

Season of the Wish? More like Season of the Trace Rifle. Destiny 2’s late 2023 season has introduced some of the most powerful special weapons in recent history, including the new Strand trace Incisor.

If it wasn’t clear enough from the image above, this beast of a special can only be acquired from Trials of Osiris, with focused engrams available to reroll the weapon’s perks.

Here are our picks for the best perks and god roll for the Incisor in Destiny 2.

The best rolls and perks for Incisor in Destiny 2: Season of the Wish

You’ll need to run Trials of Osiris to earn Incisor. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Incisor best PvE rolls and perks

Barrel Perk: Smallbore

Magazine Perk: Enhanced Battery

First Trait: Subsistence or Slice

or Second Trait: Killing Tally

Origin Trait: Alacrity

You might need to play PvP to earn the weapon, but there are a number of rolls up for grabs that are truly game-changing in PvE. Incisor can roll with Subsistence and Killing Tally—both working harmoniously to absolutely decimate red bar enemies and build up stacks of bonus damage.

Kills with Killing Tally increase the weapon’s damage, while kills with Subsistence automatically reload the weapon. Together, with enough ammo thanks to Enhanced Battery, you can rack up the kills and even wipe out orange-bar major enemies after gathering the required stacks.

I wasn’t so lucky with my first roll, landing Slice instead of Subsistence—but the new perk works brilliantly with the Strand subclass. Slice, after casting a class ability, allows the user to Sever enemies for a short duration. It’s a competitive replacement for Subsistence but you can be sure I’ll be back in Trials hunting that Subsistence roll.

Incisor best PvP rolls and perks

Barrel Perk: Arrowhead Brake

Magazine Perk: Tactical Battery

First Trait: Dynamic Sway Reduction

Second Trait: Kill Clip

Origin Trait: Alacrity

Trace rifles require special ammo even in PvP and are already quite accurate, but throwing on Dynamic Sway Reduction goes a long way to keeping the weapon’s beam on target. Pairing it with Kill Clip makes complete sense, as the damage bonus received after reloading makes this trace rifle incredibly potent.

I ran it with a hand cannon and only really used it after obtaining my first special ammo brick—that way, I had reserve ammo ready to go after landing the first kill to make full use of Kill Clip. Arrowhead Brake and Tactical Battery round out the weapon ensuring the initial burst of recoil from activating the beam is minimized.