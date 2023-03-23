Light up the scoreboard as you light the fires.

Iron Banner only shows up every so often now in Destiny 2, so when it’s time to squad up for the Iron Lords, you have to be ready for it.

When Lord Saladin shows up in the Tower, he is impossible to miss. He stands dead center within the plaza with his giant flaming Iron Banner, celebrating the tradition forged by the very first Guardians centuries ago.

If you want to rack up the score, kills, and wins in Iron Banner, you need the best weapons to do so. Here are the best meta weapons to use in Iron Banner Crucible PvP in Destiny 2.

Best weapons to use in Iron Banner in Destiny 2

Screengrab via Bungie

The only main difference between Iron Banner and normal Crucible is that Power levels are enabled, so make sure to equip your highest possible gear. Otherwise, you will find yourself at a disadvantage.

Everything in Iron Banner is cranked up to another level, including the sweatiness. Teams love to group up and hop into matches of IB to farm reputation and engrams while Lord Saladin is still in the Tower, so you have to bring your A game.

Here are some of the best weapons to use in Iron Banner PvP in Destiny 2 Lightfall.

The Immortal

Screengrab via Bungie

Source: Trials of Osiris

The new hot commodity on the block in Lightfall is The Immortal from Trials of Osiris. If you missed out on this one, you won’t be missing it in the killfeed as it melts through you and your team.

No Time to Explain

Screengrab via Bungie

Source: Beyond Light campaign completion

We have some time to explain why this weapon is so popular in Crucible, especially now that all weapons can fire full-auto. It’s still one of the better pulse rifles in the game when it comes to Crucible.

Autumn Wind

Screengrab via Bungie

Source: Crucible engrams and rank-ups

Another new weapon added in Lightfall, Autumn Wind is part of the Crucible’s loot pool. If you play enough PvP, this one will start dropping pretty consistently, or you can focus one from a Crucible engram at Lord Shaxx.

Ace of Spades

Screengrab via Bungie

Source: Exotic Kiosk in the Tower

Cayde-6 lives on in this hand cannon, which is still incredibly powerful after several nerfs.

Rose

Screengrab via Bungie

Source: Dividing the Ladder quest from Lord Shaxx

Visit Shaxx to grab the quest that will reward Rose, which is Thorn’s antithesis.

The Last Word

Screengrab via Bungie

Source: Exotic quest “The Draw”

Although it’s not the dominant force it once was in Destiny 1, The Last Word is still excellent as a hip-firing full-auto hand cannon that will deck any enemy that tries to push you with a shotgun.

Riiswalker

Screengrab via Bungie

Source: Iron Banner legacy gear

Speaking of Shotguns, the Iron Banner shotgun Riiswalker is still one of the best options for close-range in the Kinetic slot.

Beloved

Screengrab via Bungie

Source: Season of the Haunted activities, Legendary engrams

Snipers will want to chase down this weapon post-haste, as it’s long been the favorite for PvP activities.

IKELOS_SMG_v1.0.3

Screengrab via Bungie

Source: Season of the Seraph activities, Legendary engrams

This Energy SMG can roll or be crafted with Voltshot to wreak havoc on your foes in IB.

Matador 64

Screengrab via Bungie

Source: Dares of Eternity

Another classic Destiny 1 PvP favorite made its way into Destiny 2 during Bungie’s 30th Anniversary event in 2021.

Vex Mythoclast

Screengrab via Bungie

Source: Vault of Glass

Why not use Vault of Glass’s exclusive Exotic once you got it? You can melt enemies at a distance with this fusion rifle/auto rifle hybrid, and then use its Exotic perk to turn it into a linear fusion for some snipes.

Felwinter’s Lie

Screengrab via Bungie

Source: Exotic kiosk in the Tower

No lie here, Felwinter knew what they were doing when wielding this shotgun.