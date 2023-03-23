Iron Banner only shows up every so often now in Destiny 2, so when it’s time to squad up for the Iron Lords, you have to be ready for it.
When Lord Saladin shows up in the Tower, he is impossible to miss. He stands dead center within the plaza with his giant flaming Iron Banner, celebrating the tradition forged by the very first Guardians centuries ago.
If you want to rack up the score, kills, and wins in Iron Banner, you need the best weapons to do so. Here are the best meta weapons to use in Iron Banner Crucible PvP in Destiny 2.
Best weapons to use in Iron Banner in Destiny 2
The only main difference between Iron Banner and normal Crucible is that Power levels are enabled, so make sure to equip your highest possible gear. Otherwise, you will find yourself at a disadvantage.
Everything in Iron Banner is cranked up to another level, including the sweatiness. Teams love to group up and hop into matches of IB to farm reputation and engrams while Lord Saladin is still in the Tower, so you have to bring your A game.
Here are some of the best weapons to use in Iron Banner PvP in Destiny 2 Lightfall.
The Immortal
Source: Trials of Osiris
The new hot commodity on the block in Lightfall is The Immortal from Trials of Osiris. If you missed out on this one, you won’t be missing it in the killfeed as it melts through you and your team.
No Time to Explain
Source: Beyond Light campaign completion
We have some time to explain why this weapon is so popular in Crucible, especially now that all weapons can fire full-auto. It’s still one of the better pulse rifles in the game when it comes to Crucible.
Autumn Wind
Source: Crucible engrams and rank-ups
Another new weapon added in Lightfall, Autumn Wind is part of the Crucible’s loot pool. If you play enough PvP, this one will start dropping pretty consistently, or you can focus one from a Crucible engram at Lord Shaxx.
Ace of Spades
Source: Exotic Kiosk in the Tower
Cayde-6 lives on in this hand cannon, which is still incredibly powerful after several nerfs.
Rose
Source: Dividing the Ladder quest from Lord Shaxx
Visit Shaxx to grab the quest that will reward Rose, which is Thorn’s antithesis.
The Last Word
Source: Exotic quest “The Draw”
Although it’s not the dominant force it once was in Destiny 1, The Last Word is still excellent as a hip-firing full-auto hand cannon that will deck any enemy that tries to push you with a shotgun.
Riiswalker
Source: Iron Banner legacy gear
Speaking of Shotguns, the Iron Banner shotgun Riiswalker is still one of the best options for close-range in the Kinetic slot.
Beloved
Source: Season of the Haunted activities, Legendary engrams
Snipers will want to chase down this weapon post-haste, as it’s long been the favorite for PvP activities.
IKELOS_SMG_v1.0.3
Source: Season of the Seraph activities, Legendary engrams
This Energy SMG can roll or be crafted with Voltshot to wreak havoc on your foes in IB.
Matador 64
Source: Dares of Eternity
Another classic Destiny 1 PvP favorite made its way into Destiny 2 during Bungie’s 30th Anniversary event in 2021.
Vex Mythoclast
Source: Vault of Glass
Why not use Vault of Glass’s exclusive Exotic once you got it? You can melt enemies at a distance with this fusion rifle/auto rifle hybrid, and then use its Exotic perk to turn it into a linear fusion for some snipes.
Felwinter’s Lie
Source: Exotic kiosk in the Tower
No lie here, Felwinter knew what they were doing when wielding this shotgun.