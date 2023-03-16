Some new Destiny 2 players are being locked out of in-game destinations

A new Destiny 2 expansion like this year’s Lightfall DLC is a great chance for new players to join the universe—except when bugs prevent players from playing part of the game.
In this week’s weekly blog post about the state of the studio and the game, Bungie detailed a list of known bugs within Lightfall. As with any game whenever there’s a large update, things break sometimes. But a few of the bugs listed severely hamper players, especially new ones, from experiencing the game.
Right at the top of the list of known issues, it says that some players are unable to unlock the EDZ or Savathun’s Throne World, two of the game’s patrol destinations that are also home to story missions, Strikes, and quests.
This is obviously not ideal, especially for new players who are likely to be the bulk of those affected by the bug. Being locked out of parts of the game that were paid for is an issue that will likely hop to the top of the priority list for the developers.
Other items on the known bugs list include returning players not having access to all weapon and Ghost mods, a framerate-related issue killing Guardians attempting to use an elevator on the new destination of Neomuna, and players on PS5 experiencing black screen problems.
Here’s the full, lengthy list of recently reported issues, as revealed by Bungie:
- Some players are unable to unlock the EDZ.
- The Preservation mission in the Throne World is not available for newer players.
- Some players are unable to unlock the Throne World.
- Returning veteran players do not have access to all weapon and Ghost mods.
- Veteran players do not receive the correct amount of lore books when they rank up for the first time.
- Countdown and its variants are not added to the weekly Crucible challenge.
- Reservoir Burst explosion with Subsistence can sometimes fail to activate on kill.
- The Adept Trials of Osiris Hand Cannon is getting one round less in the magazine than the non-Adept version.
- The grav-lift on Neomuna is tied to framerate, causing players with higher framerates to die upon landing.
- The “Mark All as Seen” button in Collections is no longer functioning.
- The Dimensional Hypotrochoid Grenade Launcher can have a range Masterwork.
- Non-Lightfall quests show up under the Lightfall quest category.
- Hunters that die and have Strand reapplied will lose their first Strand Aspect.
- Hunter gauntlets Thunderhead Grips are missing as an ornament for Armor Synthesis.
- Certain Heavy weapon archetypes are not benefitting from equipping a third reserve mod.
- Players are no longer able to equip the Unbroken title.
- Restoration reverts to a lower timer when reapplying the original source of the buff.
- Weapons can mark targets through Titan barricades.
- Thread of Generation stops functioning on Hunters for grenades that aren’t Grapple after using their Super.
- Unpowered melee can produce fast melee combos in quick succession.
- Players experience a black screen when previewing armor bundles on PS5.
- Equipping a large amount of decaying Armor Charge mods starts to deactivate tier 4 and 5 artifact mods from the player.
- Some players on Steam are unable to progress past the class icon loading spinner on launch. Please send us your DxDiag on our Help forum.
- Commendations are greyed out as already given in some activities.