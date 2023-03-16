Some new Destiny 2 players are being locked out of in-game destinations

A new Destiny 2 expansion like this year’s Lightfall DLC is a great chance for new players to join the universe—except when bugs prevent players from playing part of the game.

In this week’s weekly blog post about the state of the studio and the game, Bungie detailed a list of known bugs within Lightfall. As with any game whenever there’s a large update, things break sometimes. But a few of the bugs listed severely hamper players, especially new ones, from experiencing the game.

This week at Bungie, we've been raiding, leveling up our Guardian Ranks, and playing the new Exotic quest.



📰 https://t.co/NVZvkJc3nj pic.twitter.com/eTiUz3idh7 — Bungie (@Bungie) March 16, 2023

Right at the top of the list of known issues, it says that some players are unable to unlock the EDZ or Savathun’s Throne World, two of the game’s patrol destinations that are also home to story missions, Strikes, and quests.

This is obviously not ideal, especially for new players who are likely to be the bulk of those affected by the bug. Being locked out of parts of the game that were paid for is an issue that will likely hop to the top of the priority list for the developers.

Other items on the known bugs list include returning players not having access to all weapon and Ghost mods, a framerate-related issue killing Guardians attempting to use an elevator on the new destination of Neomuna, and players on PS5 experiencing black screen problems.

Here’s the full, lengthy list of recently reported issues, as revealed by Bungie: