Roar of the Bear god rolls and best perks in Destiny 2

One of the well-regarded Legendary rocket launchers, Roar of the Bear, is back and better than ever with the return of Iron Banner. Destiny 2 players can earn the returning rocket launcher through Iron Banner, which means it comes with the Skulking Wolf basic origin trait that grants enhanced radar and removes you from enemy radar after getting finishing blows at low health.

The Roar of the Bear also has the Legendary intrinsic trait High-Impact Frame, improving its damage output at the cost of its fire rate. It may fire slower, but the bigger boom is certainly worth it, and that’s reflected in its 90 blast radius stat compared to its 37 velocity stat.

Roar of the Bear can be earned by completing Iron Banner matches and earning rank-up packages (by playing Iron Banner) from Lord Saladin. If you’re looking for the perfect Roar of the Bear god roll or perk set, though, look no further.

Roar of the Bear god roll and best perks in Destiny 2

Barrel: Quick Launch , or Linear Compensator

, or Linear Compensator Magazine: High-Velocity Rounds

First trait/perk: Impulse Amplifier

Second trait/perk: Vorpal Weapon, or Cluster Bomb

The priority for the best god roll for Roar of the Bear is definitely to improve the weapon’s velocity without sacrificing its already impressive stats such as blast radius and handling. Quick Launch improves both velocity and handling, but Linear Compensator is a good option too if you really want to maximize the launcher’s blast radius.

High-Velocity Rounds and Impulse Amplifier both improve velocity and reload speed, letting you massively improve the weapon’s extended fire rate. Vorpal Weapon is the basic trait choice for any PvE heavy weapon, improving damage against bosses, vehicles, and Guardians, but Cluster Bomb is a great damage-improving option too.

The improved damage, velocity, and reload speed make the above god roll ideal in either PvE or PvP scenarios.