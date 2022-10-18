Mechabre god roll and best perks in Destiny 2

Destiny 2’s annual Festival Of The Lost celebrations are underway, and the spooky event is donning a mecha-themed costume for 2022. Mechabre, a new Legendary Arc sniper rifle, stands out as the big new addition to players’ arsenals. With an iconic color scheme, complimentary blade antennas, and a perk pool laid out like a greatest hits album from the popular Frozen Orbit and Occluded Finality sniper rifles, Mechabre is one that every player will want to chase.

The Aggressive Frame has long been a popular choice in PvP for its high damage output even if the sniper rifles can often feel clunkier to wield than their Adaptive Frame counterparts, and Mechabre comes with a number of unique rolls and stats that bridge the divide. One of the first notable things is its zoom stat: 45, which puts it in line next to Adaptive Frame sniper rifles like Adored. Other Aggressive Frame choices like Frozen Orbit and Occluded Finality have zoom levels in the 50s, making Mechabre’s scope more comfortable to use for players with the muscle memory of the more common Adapative Frames.

Mechabre also comes with an origin trait exclusive to Festival Of The Lost called Search Party, which grants both a faster aim down sights speed and movement speed when you scope in with no allies nearby.

Depending on the range necessary for this perk to work, this could be Bungie’s answer to the heavy reliance on Snapshot Sights as a perk for sniper rifles. PvP builds in the past rarely strayed from recommending Snapshot Sights, but Search Party could be an intrinsic trait that allows for more experimental picks in the first perk column. With the likes of No Distractions and Perpetual Motion there, that ability to experiment could make for some incredibly powerful rolls.

Those powerful rolls are viable for both PvP and PvE activities, making the grind for a god roll throughout the duration of the Halloween festivities a worthy endeavor knowing that Mechabre will be unavailable to acquire after the fact.

Mechabre god rolls and best perks in Destiny 2

Mechabre PvP god roll

Barrel: Corkscrew Rifling

Magazine: Accurized Rounds

First perk: No Distractions

Second perk: Opening Shot or Moving Target

Mechabre PvE god roll

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake

Magazine: Appended Mag or Tactical Mag

or Tactical Mag First perk: Clown Cartridge

Second perk: Vorpal Weapon

First perk column

No Distractions

Since Bungie’s re-focus on flinch and the benefits of stability began to affect the balance of weapons in Destiny 2 PvP, No Distractions has risen into a place of prominence on god rolls for guns like Mechabre. The 35 percent flinch reduction after one second scoped can be a lifesaver in long-range battles against pulse rifles and scout rifles, allowing you to get the crucial shot on target you need to take out an enemy Guardian.

Perpetual Motion

Perpetual Motion may seem like an unconventional choice for a sniper rifle, but the boost to stability and handling can be beneficial when trying to line up a quick shot after repositioning. With stability affecting flinch and handling affecting the speed with which you can ready the weapon, Perpetual Motion can improve on a lot of the clunky aspects of Aggressive Frame sniper rifles like Mechabre.

Snapshot Sights

Snapshot Sights is a go-to perk for players in PvP and will more than likely always remain so, but it has less prominence on Mechabre thanks to the weapon’s Search Party origin trait already buffing its aim down sights speed. But if you have the muscle memory for Snapshot Sights and prefer how sniper rifles feel with it equipped, it’s still a fantastic choice of perk for the first column.

Triple Tap and Clown Cartridge

These two perks go hand-in-hand as the best options for a PvE build of this weapon. They similarly enhance it in fights against large targets with big health bars, but Clown Cartridge’s rarity compared to Triple Tap—and its easier to activate increase to the magazine size—give it greater prominence here. Any roll with either perk will be a strong pick in PvE regardless.

Auto-Loading Holster

Auto-Loading Holster is more of a convenience perk than anything else here and suffers when compared to some of the other great choices available in this column. It would be a nice quality-of-life perk to have on a roll of this gun used for Nightfalls, but perks like Clown Cartridge will serve you much better in the long run.

Fragile Focus

Fragile Focus could synergize very well with a perk like Opening Shot in the second column, putting all of your strength into that first bullet in each PvP engagement. The stat boost of 20 additional range is some of the best available, but when it has a five-second internal cooldown and you lose that bonus every time you take a single point of damage, that initially promising synergy lacks the consistent uptime to be an effective build choice.

Second perk column

Moving Target and Opening Shot

The two iconic perks for PvP sniper rifle builds, their presence here on Mechabre makes certain that it will be a strong contender in the Crucible. The choice between these perks depends mostly on your confidence to hit the shot. Opening Shot provides greater benefits to aim assist and range but has a three-second internal cooldown if that first shot gets no value. Moving Target provides a weaker aim assist bonus but is always active while scoped in.

Vorpal Weapon

Vorpal Weapon might not be as strong of a damage bonus as Swashbuckler, but the permanent passive bonus it provides against all big targets makes it a much more reliable choice for most players. It’s a great perk to pair with Triple Tap or Clown Cartridge in the first column for a powerful counter to Champions or bosses.

High-Impact Reserves

High-Impact Reserves got nerfed a while back, losing much of its infamy gained through its presence on the Frozen Orbit sniper rifle. But acquiring a big damage buff from the likes of Lumina can still make one-shot kills in PvP possible. Whether the amount of setup required is worth it for such a niche build, though, remains up to you.

Swashbuckler

Full stacks of Swashbuckler have the capability to cause chaos in the Crucible, allowing Mechabre to one-shot the majority of enemy Guardians. Pairing a Swashbuckler roll of Mechabre with a melee-focused build could be a window into a niche but deadly playstyle that can throw opponents off-balance in PvP for players willing to take the gamble.

Voltshot

Voltshot is an interesting perk to see here, with the powerful potential to give Mechabre an element of AoE damage that sniper rifles often lack. But the requirement to reload after a kill to activate this perk’s free Jolt shot gives it a limited use case on a weapon like an Aggressive Frame sniper rifle.

Slickdraw

Slickdraw’s big bonus to handling can mitigate the sluggishness of an Aggressive Frame sniper rifle like Mechabre, but the hit the perk deals to the weapon’s target acquisition hurts its viability for most players. Unless you’re incredibly confident in your aim and willing to risk more missed shots for a lightweight-feeling sniper rifle, avoiding Slickdraw is for the best.