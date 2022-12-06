How to unlock Breach and Clear (Weakened Clear) in Destiny 2

Destiny 2’s Season of the Seraph is now live and it has launched with a whole host of new Artifact mods for players to sink their teeth into as the season progresses. While the prior seasons during The Witch Queen’s annual cycle have focused on the Light subclasses, Season of the Seraph’s Artifact—Seraph Cipher—instead brings the spotlight back to Stasis. But it’s the return of Breach and Clear, now called Weakened Clear, that is drawing the most eyes.

Breach and Clear was an Artifact mod first introduced during Season of the Splicer in May 2021. As with most powerful Artifact mods, it was a one-time deal that players didn’t expect to make a return. Yet with Season of the Seraph, it is getting an encore under a new moniker, giving players who only recently got into Destiny 2 a chance to taste the power that once defined a PvE meta.

Weakened Clear’s effect is simple. When using a Grenade Launcher, damaging a boss, Champion, or breaking a combatant’s shield will reload your stowed weapons and weaken the targeted combatant. This makes the mod an incredibly efficient and economic method for achieving bonus damage on big targets. And when Breach and Clear first appeared during Season of the Splicer, using Grenade Launchers became a no-brainer thanks exclusively to the mod’s power potential. Weakened Clear will no doubt have the same impact.

How to unlock Weakened Clear in Destiny 2

Screengrab via Bungie

Weakened Clear is unlocked via the Seraph Cipher seasonal Artifact. It is located in the final row of the available mods to unlock, which means that it will require unlocking 14 prior seasonal mods to be accessed. You earn tokens with which to unlock seasonal mods by simply playing Destiny 2 and earning experience, with most of the Artifact unlocks becoming available before reaching tier 100 of the season pass.

The fastest way to earn the XP necessary to unlock Weakened Clear is through completing seasonal challenges and bounties while completing activities. You can also equip a Ghost mod in the Experience slot, which can increase XP gains by up to 12 percent at maximum across Destiny 2.

Breach and Clear to Weakened Clear: What are the biggest differences?

Weakened Clear is a mod that players can equip on their Class Item, just like Breach and Clear previously. But unlike Breach and Clear, Weakened Clear will only cost you five energy to slot instead of the nine that it did during Season of the Splicer. This is a massive change since it will allow you to slot more than one mod on your Class Item without already being near the 10 energy maximum.

This allows it to be combined with other powerful Artifact mods available this season. Lucent Finisher, which only costs three energy, would allow you to additionally generate Heavy Ammo for both you and your allies by finishing Lucent Hive or Champions in any activity. A promising new mod made specifically for solo play, Solo Operative, could also now fit onto a Class Item with Weakened Clear. Solo Operative grants a flat damage buff against all combatants if you are playing an activity by yourself, and if combined with the weakening effect of Weakened Clear, it could significantly reduce the challenge of activities such as solo dungeons or Master Lost Sectors.

What remains to be seen is whether or not this reduced cost has also led to a reduction in the amount of bonus damage that you can perform against a targeted enemy. Until players have had a chance to unlock the mod and experiment with it, we won’t know if Weakened Clear is as strong as Breach and Clear was previously.