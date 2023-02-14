How to start the Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph finale, Abhorrent Imperative

We're running out of time and it's up to you once again.

The final season before Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion, Season of the Seraph, has finally reached its conclusion. Throughout the season, the Guardian has been tasked with the reconstruction of Rasputin so that he can retake control of the Warsat network and face the threat of Darkness soon to arrive on Earth.

The final quest, Abhorrent Imperative, is now live in-game to deliver the final piece of narrative content before the expansion launch on Feb. 28. It includes a final, challenging mission aboard the Seraph Station as well as a major cutscene that defines the year ahead and what the stakes will be.

All players have two weeks to get into Destiny 2 and experience this finale for themselves, so knowing where to go and how to launch it is vitally important. It should also be noted that any players wishing to do the final mission will need to have completed the main “More Than A Weapon” questline that has been progressing week-to-week throughout Season of the Seraph.

How to start Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph’s final mission, Abhorrent Imperative

Screengrab via Bungie

When you first log into Destiny 2, having completed the “More Than A Weapon” quest, you will be forcibly transmatted into the H.E.L.M for a special cutscene with Ana and Rasputin. Once you have experienced this cutscene in its entirety, you can interact with the Exo frame to be given your new quest.

Once you have obtained the quest—named “Final Dawn”—an activity flag will appear in the H.E.L.M directly beside the Exo frame. When walking up to it, it will inform you of the difficulty modifiers that the Abhorrent Imperative mission has, such as the fact it is set to Legend difficulty and player Power is capped at 1350. You are free to launch Abhorrent Imperative from here whenever you desire to begin the final mission. Be warned, though, that matchmaking is off for this activity and it is best-experienced solo or with another friend.

The narrative here contains major implications for the future of Destiny 2 and Lightfall, so make sure to log in and experience it for yourself before it goes away at the end of Season of the Seraph.