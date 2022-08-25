How to obtain and craft Blood Feud in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 brought a pirate-themed season to the game with Season of Plunder. The Ketchcrash activity is ship-vs-ship combat against Eramis’ lieutenants, and Expeditions are the game’s way of letting you dig up buried treasure. The seasonal weapons incorporate that pirate-esque theme in its design, and Blood Feud might have the most unique of them—and with a solid perk pool to go with it.

Blood Feud is an aggressive-frame (750rpm) Stasis SMG, meaning it has what you’d expect from it: it takes up your Kinetic slot and it can roll Headstone. Blood Feud also leans into some of the highlights of Season of Plunder’s perk pool, possibly coming with Ambitious Assassin or Pugilist alongside Headstone, Swashbuckler, or Frenzy.

Screengrab via Bungie

Pugilist in particular synergizes well with Swashbuckler and Blood Feud’s origin trait, Right Hook, which briefly increases target acquisition and range after hitting a target with a melee attack and can be refreshed. The cherry on top is that Blood Feud is craftable, meaning it has access to enhanced versions of its perks.

Here’s how you can get Blood Feud and craft it for the shiny perks.

How to get Blood Feud in Destiny 2

Blood Feud is a seasonal drop from Season of Plunder, meaning you have a chance of getting it in Ketchcrash or Expedition activities. If you’re looking to get it for the first time, engaging in the seasonal loop is your best bet of finding a Blood Feud roll. The third upgrade of the Star Chart’s Navigator section will allow you to use a Treasure Map that skews the drop rates toward weapons as well, which will increase your odds of finding a Blood Feud.

If you’ve already obtained Blood Feud, the third upgrade in the Star Chart’s Quartermaster tree lets you use Plundered Umbral Energy (awarded from Expedition missions) to focus a weapon you’ve already acquired. This is a good way to guarantee you’ll get more rolls of Blood Feud, and the fifth upgrade on the Quartermaster column of the Star Chart will also guarantee a double-perk weapon for your first seasonal focus each week.

If you want to make your own roll (or just want access to the enhanced versions of perks), Blood Feud is also craftable and follows the same standard as other weapons when it comes to unlocking its blueprint.

How to craft Blood Feud in Destiny 2

Crafting Blood Feud requires players to complete five Deepsight extractions. This means you’ll need to obtain five red-border Blood Feuds before you can unlock its Pattern. Weapons have a random chance to be Deepsight-resonant, so getting enough red-border variants of them should be a numbers game.

The Star Chart doesn’t seem to allow guardians to focus on a guaranteed Deepsight weapon each week like Season of the Risen and Season of the Haunted. That said, the fifth upgrade in the Star Chart’s Swashbuckler tree guarantees a Deepsight seasonal weapon on the first Ketchcrash completion each week. Since Ketchcrash is needed to make Treasure Maps and can award seasonal gear (as well as Powerful gear in Season of Plunder only), odds are players will find themselves running the activity a fair bit.