How to get the Splicer Title in Destiny 2?

Destiny 2 players are getting ready to wrap yet another season. The Splicer storyline is slowly approaching its resolution, meaning it’s also time for players to finally unlock their Splicer Seal and the dedicated title that shows up under their name tag.
Even if you aren’t planning to use the title, it’ll still be a decent addition to your collection. You can always take a trip down the memory lane and remember how you fought to stop the Endless Night in the future.
Like previous seasons, you’ll need to complete a set of Triumphs to unlock the title. You can access these Triumphs through their respective tab in the game.
Here are all the Triumphs that you’ll need to complete to get the Splicer title in Destiny 2.
- Walk the True Path
- Complete all eight Path of the Splicer story quests. You can collect each quest from the Splicer Servitor in the HELM.
- Power in Your Hands
- Gather Decrypted Data from Expunge missions, Conflux, and Corrupted Chests. Unlock all the 21 Splicer Gauntlet upgrades with the Decrypted data that you collected.
- Nocturne
- Collect all 10 pages of the lorebook, Beneath the Endless Night.
- Modded Out
- Purchase all seven Season of the Splicer Armor mods. You can purchase these mods from the Splicer Servitor. Each mod unlocks at a different reputation level, meaning it may take you a few trips until you unlock all of them.
- Splicers’ Armament
- Complete the quest A Sacred Fusion and retrieve the Null Composure Fusion Rifle.
- Daybreak
- Complete the Path of the Splicer eight’s final mission by defeating the source of the Endless Night.
- Short Circuiter
- Defeat any combatants by using one of the following Season of the Splicer weapons
- Chroma Rush Auto Rifle
- Farewell Sidearm
- Gridskipper Pulse Rifle
- Ignition Code Grenade Launcher
- Shattered Cipher Machine Gun
- Sojourner’s Tale Shotgun
- Wire Cutter
- Defeat Vex while wearing Season of the Splicer armor. Players can unlock this armor by playing Expunge and Override game modes. Each piece of armor that you wear will award you with bonus progress to the objective.
- Virtual Fighter
- Defeat 100 Champions in Override by completing missions.
- Brute Force
- Defeat 30 Champions in Expunge.