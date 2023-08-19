How to get the Silhouette Twitch drop emblem in Destiny 2

Destiny 2’s showcase is fast approaching, and with it, our first look at The Final Shape, the expected conclusion to the storyline developed since the game’s launch in 2017. The event is bound to bring new, earth-shattering narrative revelations about where the next expansion will take us—and even though all the juicy gameplay information is probably enough reason to tune in, it doesn’t hurt to earn some extra, exclusive goodies along the way.

Since the release of Twitch drops in last year’s showcase, Bungie has offered limited-time cosmetics on a handful of occasions, with the narrow list including the debut showcase and the Root of Nightmares raid race on Twitch Rivals. The next addition to the list kicks off on Aug. 22, so get your Twitch account ready if you want to score the Silhouette emblem.

Where can I get the Silhouette Twitch drop emblem in Destiny 2?

The Silhouette emblem is available by watching at least 30 minutes of the Destiny 2 showcase, which is scheduled to kick off on Aug. 22. The main event starts at 11am CT, though guardians can catch the preshow by tuning in an hour before the scheduled time. We’ve made a handy countdown to help you keep track of how long you have until the main broadcast kicks off.

Days Hours Minutes Seconds 3 : 1 5 : 2 5 : 1 5

If you’re also looking to obtain the Silhouette emblem, here are the steps you need to take to ensure you can claim this reward. But eyes up, guardian: Odds are you’ll only have one chance of getting it.

There are a few minor hoops you’ll have to jump through if you want the Silhouette Twitch emblem, though. First, you’ll need to link your Bungie account and Twitch account, which is a simple step. Bungie’s official Twitch drops page outlines the process of linking your accounts, though you can do so easily from the account linking page on Bungie.net.

If your accounts are linked, all you need to do is watch the 2023 showcase for at least 30 minutes, which should be enough to get you the emblem. Keep in mind the emblem may not always be available immediately, and you might have to pick it up from the Special Delivery Kiosk in the Tower. Delays are also expected since tens of thousands of players will tune into the broadcast at the same time.

What does the Silouhette emblem look like in Destiny 2?

We need that one in our collection. Image via Bungie

The emblem’s design bears a clear reference to both the Traveler and the Witness. The Traveler, as an entity of Light, is represented by its circular shape in the center of the emblem. Several semicircles circumscribe the Traveler, completing the shape of a pyramid around it—a clear nod to the main antagonist of the Light and Dark saga. The rest of the emblem is rounded out by a gradient that blends into a dark-blue background, and we’re already looking forward to rocking that one out on our Tower visits.

Bungie has only given out Twitch emblems rarely and on special occasions, starting with last year’s Lightfall showcase. While there’s a small chance these cosmetics could return, the only surefire way of obtaining them is by watching when they’re available.

