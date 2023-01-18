How to get the Jade’s Burrow free Lunar New Year emblem in Destiny 2

The Lunar New Year is coming at the end of Jan. 2023, and Destiny 2 is celebrating in style. As part of the festivities, players can earn a few goodies free of charge, and the new Eververse offerings also bring more options for players who don’t mind shelling out a bit of Silver.

For the Year of the Rabbit, Bungie is bringing in an emblem styled after the most infamous rabbit-themed Exotic in Destiny: the Jade Rabbit.

The Jade’s Burrow emblem carries the same bunny logo that goes into the Exotic, but with a red-and-gold theme that evokes images of the Lunar New Year and follows the color palette that has been a staple of Destiny 2 Lunar New Year products.

Image via DestinyEmblemCollector

Here’s how you can obtain the Jade’s Burrow emblem to celebrate Lunar New Year in Destiny 2 (and even pair it with your recently enabled Jade Rabbit for some extra style points).

How to redeem the Jade’s Burrow free Lunar New Year emblem in Destiny 2

The Jade’s Burrow emblem is available for free to all players as part of the Lunar New Year celebrations in Destiny 2. Fans can redeem this emblem by heading to Bungie’s Code Redemption page and typing in the code TNN-DKM-6LG. This will award them with the Jade’s Burrow emblem in honor of Lunar New Year, which will be available in the Collections tab.

Open your Collections, then head to Flair, look for Emblems, then General, and you’ll find the Jade’s Burrow emblem among the last pages. If you were logged in when you redeemed the emblem, you might have to return to the character selection screen or restart the game to see the Jade’s Burrow emblem.

In addition to the Jade’s Burrow emblem, players can redeem 880 Bright Dust for free, available in the Eververse tab. This offer will only last until the end of January.

The free gifts aren’t the only part of Destiny 2‘s 2023 Lunar New Year celebrations. Players who want to shell out some cash can grab a Riskrunner ornament, a Ghost Shell, a ship, and a sparrow from the Eververse tab, though these will only be available for Silver in Season of the Seraph, according to TodayinDestiny.com.