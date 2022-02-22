It's easier than it used to be in Year Four.

Hawkmoon is one of Destiny‘s most unique Exotic hand cannons. Veterans from the first installment of the franchise will of course recognize the weapon and Hawkmoon reached Destiny 2 as part of Season of the Hunt, giving fans something else to look for during the season.

Hawkmoon’s Paracausal Shot perk grants a stack of Paracausal Charge after landing a headshot. The final round in the magazine will get bonus damage based on the number of stacks, making it surprisingly good at sustained fire (for a Primary). It’s also good for clearing mobs since you can stack your buffs and save the bulkier targets for last, after Paracausal Shot kicks in.

Throughout Year Four, players could obtain Hawkmoon and its catalyst by finishing the Harbinger activity. With the arrival of The Witch Queen heralding Year Five, however, Harbinger—and most of the seasonal content for the year—entered the Destiny Content Vault and became inaccessible to players.

With the lack of a designated drop source for the weapon and its catalyst, Bungie quickly added a new way for players to get it. Here’s how to do it.

How to get the Hawkmoon Catalyst in Destiny 2

As of The Witch Queen, the Hawkmoon Catalyst can drop from finishing playlist activities. This means players have a chance to obtain it after completing Strikes, Crucible matches, and Gambit. Battlegrounds could also drop the Hawkmoon Catalyst, considering the activity is part of the Vanguard Ops playlist.

The Hawkmoon Catalyst improves the weapon’s capabilities by giving it another shot in the mag (to a total of nine) and boosting its handling, reload speed, and range based on the number of Paracausal Charge stacks on the gun.