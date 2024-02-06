How to get the Bloodstream emblem in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 has many items you can equip to show off your accomplishments or dedication to the game, from one-of-a-kind shaders to a cool ship. However, none come close to a super-rare emblem, which is displayed on your character’s profile.

One such emblem is the Bloodstream emblem. Originally made available in 2023 to those lucky few who donated at least $10 to the Bungie Foundation during TwitchCon 2023, the emblem then disappeared and has not been offered since—until now. Here’s what you’ll need to do to add the Bloodstream emblem to your collection in Destiny 2.

How to acquire the Bloodstream emblem in Destiny 2

The blue is striking. Image via Bungie

To add the Bloodstream emblem to your collection in Destiny 2, you had to fundraise, not donate, at least $100 during Bungie’s Game2Give Campaign in 2024.

Many players assumed donating $100 would unlock this emblem, but you needed to register as a fundraiser for the event and then receive the $100 in donations in your name to acquire the Bloodstream emblem. Unfortunately, the 2024 Game2Give Campaign has wrapped up as of Feb. 5, so your chance to get your hands on Bloodstream has passed. Through Game2Give, Bungie has raised $3.1 million, smashing their $2 million target set before the campaign began.

The Bloodstream emblem features a white coiled snake in the shape of a heart, surrounded by monochromatic blue lines flowing across the header. It’s a very cool Destiny 2 emblem and sure to be a rare one to spot in the wild.

The 2024 Game2Give Campaign last featured the Bloodstream emblem as a reward. Image via Bungie

Even though Game2Give 2024 has wrapped up, this is the second time we’ve seen the Bloodstream emblem offered as a donation reward, which means it’ll likely return in the future. Keep an eye on the Bungie Foundation social pages on X (formerly Twitter) and the Game2Give website for any events that feature the Bloodstream emblem.