Destiny 2 is known for the sheer amount of weapons that players have at their disposal, and Quicksilver Storm might just be one of the most unique ones—both because of its looks and its effect.

Quicksilver Storm is an Exotic auto rifle that takes up your Kinetic slot and fires 720 rounds per minute. Its 50-round magazine means you’ll have plenty of bullets to shoot at your enemies to use its effect, and its pleasant recoil direction of 88 makes it fairly straightforward to use. Add to that the good stability, fast reload speed, and the 40-percent buff that Primary Exotics received against red-bar enemies and Quicksilver Storm is an all-around good weapon to use. And that’s even before you take into account its special effect.

Here’s how to get Quicksilver Storm in Destiny 2 and what the weapon does.

How to get Quicksilver Storm in Destiny 2

For the time being, Quicksilver Storm is only available for players who pre-ordered Lightfall. If you’ve pre-ordered the expansion, go to Master Rahool in the Tower to retrieve your pre-order goodies, which also include an emote, a Ghost Shell, and an emblem. Bungie hasn’t explained how to obtain the Quicksilver Storm without pre-ordering Lightfall, and it’s unclear if the weapon will become available for all players in the future.

What does Quicksilver Storm do in Destiny 2?

With Quicksilver Storm, rapidly landing shots will turn your next shot into a homing mini-rocket. After landing enough mini-rockets, you’ll have the ability to load a grenade into your magazine. Holding R after a grenade is ready (keep an eye out for the Grenade Prepped buff on your screen) will load that grenade into the magazine and allow you to take out a group of enemies easily. You can load more than one grenade at a time, too, and continuously hitting targets will show multiple stacks of the Grenade Prepped buff (we’ve only gotten as far as three). To know if a grenade is prepped, keep an eye on Quicksilver Storm’s barrel since some spikes will protrude from it.

Quicksilver Storm doesn’t seem to have a catalyst or an ornament, at least as of Season of the Plunder, meaning players will be stuck with it in its current form for some time. Luckily for players, though, that form is fairly powerful.