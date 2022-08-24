One of Destiny 2’s most cherished weapons (or most hated, depending on which side of the barrel you found yourself) has returned in Season of Plunder, bringing a new set of perks alongside the same old visuals for this weapon. If being able to scorch enemies wasn’t enough, Mindbender also brings the Hive runes it was so famous for, making it a unique shotgun that players may chase. And that’s even before taking into account its Adept version.

Mindbender’s Ambition followed Bungie’s trend of reissuing old Nightfall weapons, whose most recent push began with Season of the Risen. Duty Bound and Silicon Neuroma reappeared in Risen after their sources were vaulted with the release of Beyond Light, and D.F.A. and Horror’s Least followed suit (even though The Corrupted is still available, Horror’s Least was still sunset and did not immediately receive the same treatment as the rest of the Dreaming City weapons).

Though players can no longer challenge Fikrul, the Fanatic, in the Hollowed Lair Nightfall due to the vaulting of the Tangled Shore, Mindbender has returned with a fitting source. Here’s how to get this shotgun.

How to get Mindbender’s Ambition in Destiny 2

Mindbender’s Ambition will drop from the Nightfall pool. Unlike its previous source, it’s not specific to any Nightfall. Instead, Mindbender’s Ambition has a chance of dropping from any Nightfall completions whenever it is the rotating weapon. The Nightfall weapon changes every Tuesday at reset, so players should keep an eye out for whatever weapon is on tap that week. Nightfall pools will contain six weapons each season and alternate between them, so even if you miss Mindbender’s Ambition the first time around, odds are you’ll have another shot at it (though maybe fewer chances at the Adept weapon due to the delay before Grandmasters start pouring in).

The reissued Mindbender’s Ambition also comes with a new suite of perks. While the old version only had four possible rolls in each perk slot, the reissued version comes with six options in the third and fourth columns. While Quickdraw, Moving Target, and Pulse Monitor are out of the picture, the new version of Mindbender’s Ambition comes with Steady Hands, Well-Rounded, and Fragile Focus, as well as a series of meta PvE perks such as Incandescent and Swashbuckler, which can be paired with Season of Plunder’s Pugilist for a fairly unique combination. Slideshot gave way to Slideways in the new version, though it also maintained Snapshot Sights to make room for some possible PvP choices.