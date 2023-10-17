How to get all Eerie Engrams in Destiny 2

Destiny 2’s annual Halloween event, Festival of the Lost, has returned once more to bestow treats in all shapes and sizes upon Guardians willing to brave the Haunted Sectors scattered throughout the system, as well as Eerie Engrams.

Eerie Engrams work similarly to how players have come to utilize seasonal Engrams—with enough Engrams, and some additional currency, they can be focused into specific targeted loot. That can be anything from Festival of the Lost weapons to Exotic armor for Eerie Engrams, as long as you have the Candy necessary to pay Eva Levante.

If you want good rolls of the new and returning event weapons before they go away again at the event’s conclusion, Eerie Engrams are going to be your best method for getting them. That’s why it’s important to know how they are acquired, the best methods to farm them, and what exactly you can use them for.

How to earn Eerie Engrams in Destiny 2’s Festival of the Lost

Haunted Sectors are the only place that Eerie Engrams can be found. Screengrab via Bungie

To get Eerie Engrams in Destiny 2’s Festival of the Lost, players will need to run Haunted Sectors and Legend Haunted Sectors. Eerie Engrams have a chance of dropping as a reward upon completion of the activity. Completed runs of Legend Haunted Sectors, the higher difficulty version, have an increased drop rate.

For the majority of players, you should find that you earn Eerie Engrams fairly regularly from simply running the Haunted Sectors playlist. The drop rate is similar to that of earning a regular Festival of the Lost weapon drop in previous years from our experience—you just now receive an Engram instead that can then be turned into the weapon you want.

However, if you’re serious about farming Eerie Engrams, you’ll want to take on the Legend Haunted Sectors with a fireteam instead. These are at a fixed 1830 Power, and will require a lot more co-ordination and buildcrafting in order to successfully complete in an efficient manner. The reward for that work is a better Eerie Engram drop rate, making it more likely for each completed run to yield another Engram reward.

Make sure to cash in your Eerie Engrams with Eva Levante in the Tower. Screengrab via Bungie

Once you have acquired Eerie Engrams, they can be taken to Eva Levante for focusing. Open up the Hocus Focusing sub-screen after talking with her, and choose one of the plethora of options available to you. Different types of focusing have different Candy costs associated with them, ranging from 500 Candy for a random event weapon drop up to 2500 Candy for an Exotic armor piece.

To take full advantage of this system, you’ll have to grind for just as much Candy as you are Eerie Engrams themselves. Fortunately, as long as you’re wearing a Festival of the Lost mask, you’ll accrue Candy naturally just by playing Destiny 2 throughout the event.

Destiny 2’s Festival of the Lost event is live now, and will remain available for three weeks through to Nov. 7. After that, Eerie Engrams—and their associated limited-time event loot—will go away, so make sure to grind out that gear while it’s here.

