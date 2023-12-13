How to get Albedo Wing and its god roll in Destiny 2

When Destiny 2 announced Albedo Wing would be a Dawning glaive, players were hoping it would usher in the first Stasis glaive. Though it isn’t, Albedo Wing has a great perk pool with plenty of god rolls to choose from.

This glaive is the second Legendary Aggressive Frame, following Judgment of Kelgorath from Season of the Seraph (and Bungie basically just slapped some white paint on Kelgorath and called it a day). This time, though, the glaive comes in Arc.

Though it doesn’t have Voltshot, Albedo Wing’s perk pool is almost good enough to forget the fact that it could have been the first Stasis glaive in Destiny 2, especially since it fits the Dawning’s glacial aesthetic perfectly. Here are our choices for perks you should be chasing with this glaive.

Albedo Wing PvE god rolls and best perks

Since glaives mix melee and ranged combat, players can have different preferences based on how they’d rather use their glaives. Luckily for guardians, Albedo Wing is stocked in the rolls department, with several different options. We’re putting Beacon Rounds maybe a bit lower on the list than it should be, but its utility should not be understated.

Albedo Wing PvE god roll

Haft: Low-Impedance Windings or Supercooled Accelerator

Low-Impedance Windings or Supercooled Accelerator Mag: Appended Mag or Light Mag

Appended Mag or Light Mag First Perk: Grave Robber, Replenishing Aegis, Beacon Rounds, or Field Prep Honorable mention: Clown Cartridge

Grave Robber, Replenishing Aegis, Beacon Rounds, or Field Prep Second Perk: Golden Tricorn, Close to Melee, or Demolitionist

Third-column choices

Albedo Wing brings a ton of new options in this column—namely Beacon Rounds, Field Prep, Clown Cartridge, and Keep Away. They all work well within the archetype, but they’re still contending with tried-and-true glaive perks for the top of the third column.

The new flavor of the month is Beacon Rounds, after its appearance on the Indebted Kindness sidearm. It works incredibly well with glaives, and the ability to hit targets easily (and in some cases, from behind cover) is helpful.

The similarities to Judgment of Kelgorath are no coincidence. Image via Bungie

That said, depending on how accurate you are, this perk may not have as much value despite its fun factor. Even though we’re having a blast with this perk, Albedo Wing has more pressing downsides to correct. Personally, we’d rather have something to mitigate the glaive’s terrible reload speed, and since Impulse Amplifier isn’t on the menu, there are a few other options.

Grave Robber has been a tried-and-true perk on glaives that synergizes perfectly with Close to Melee, depending on how you want to play. Replenishing Aegis helps play the bulwark role in higher-end content, since it lets you block and soft-reload at the same time.

One of the new additions here is Field Prep, since Albedo Wing is the first glaive to roll with it. Since we dislike glaives’ long reloads, it’s also a potentially good idea to have, though Grave Robber will do its job more seamlessly if you can get close to finish enemies with melee kills.

A similar principle applies to Clown Cartridge: it makes you go longer without reloading, but it doesn’t really shave off time when you do need to reload. Keep Away does net you some time off reloading and can be helpful in a pinch, but Grave Robber will reload your weapon instantly given the chance, and that’s our pick for low-to-mid-level content. (We’re going with Field Prep or Replenishing Aegis for higher-level content, though, while we mourn Impulse Amplifier.)

This isn’t to say Beacon Rounds isn’t fun or unique—and if you have the vault space, it’s certainly worth keeping a spare roll with Beacon Rounds—but given the chance to take it on higher-end activities, we’d probably go with different picks.

Fourth-column choices

Albedo Wing’s fourth column is also packed with choices, and they’ll also rely on personal preference. Close to Melee is a perfect fit for anyone who wants to make the most of melee damage with their glaives, while Golden Tricorn is the only perk that boosts projectile damage reliably (unless you want to count on High-Caliber Rounds).

Demolitionist, on the other hand, is basically one of the kings of utility in Destiny 2, even if its bonus regen only applies to projectile shots. This perk gains value after the ability regen nerfs in Season of the Wish, and it’s never a bad choice—even though other options may fit your playstyle better.

How to get Albedo Wing in Destiny 2

Albedo Wing is available through the Dawning in Destiny 2. Players can obtain it through two event challenges: Ice Cold Combat requires you to get 100 snowball kills and Thundersnow tasks you with killing 800 enemies with Arc damage, according to light.gg.

After you’ve unlocked Albedo Wing once, you can purchase it from Eva Levante in the Tower, assuming you have the necessary upgrades.