How to fix error code COCONUT in Destiny 2

It’s all fun and games in Destiny 2 until your hour-plus Raid session ends prematurely due to a random error code that is sometimes out of your control. But hey, at least Destiny’s error codes have some cool names, right?

One such error code, COCONUT, has plagued guardians on many occasions but is there anything you can actually do to prevent or fix it?

Why does the COCONUT error occur in Destiny 2?

Disconnecting mid-Raid or Dungeon sucks. Image via Bungie

The COCONUT error in Destiny 2 is often a result of poor network strength and quality when communicating between your console or PC and the official Bungie servers, and is often something out of your control.

From ISP issues and complications with network hardware to connection stability and Wi-Fi glitches, Bungie’s COCONUT error page doesn’t go into too much detail, but players have reported COCONUT errors are common when traffic for the game is high, such as shortly after an update or patch as players flock in following maintenance.

Fixes for COCONUT error code in Destiny 2

1) Restart your internet connection and modem

As is tradition with any network-based issues, it’s always best to try and restart your connection when you encounter the COCONUT error in Destiny 2. On the off-chance the issue is on your end, this restart can refresh the connection and often fixes the problem straight away.

Head to your modem, switch it off, wait a moment, then switch it back on and let the connection restore. Test the connection with your internet browser first before trying to log back in.

With any luck, the error will subside and you’ll be back to your Hive-slaying ways. If this doesn’t fix the COCONUT error, we’ll have to try a little more troubleshooting.

2) Test an alternate internet connection

Do you have a second internet connection you can try, such as a mobile phone hotspot or tether? As this is a different connection method and type, it’s worth trying to launch while connected to this alternate option.

Head to your device settings and navigate to your network or internet settings. Ensure your alternate connection is set up properly (for Wi-Fi, make sure your device is discoverable, for example) and connect to it. Once live, try and launch the game.

If the COCONUT error disappears, it’s possible you have an issue with your main connection and may need to contact your ISP for a fix. You can try a few more fixes with Bungie’s Network Troubleshooting tool via the Destiny 2 help page.

The issue with COCONUT and CURRANT error codes is now resolved. Players who still observe issues should report to the Help forum: https://t.co/4ucwiEHvaJ — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) November 5, 2023

COCONUT errors, if caused by Bungie, may be a result of planned or unplanned maintenance or an outage. In most cases, Bungie will be quick to inform Destiny 2 players a login issue is ongoing.

Be sure to check the Bungie Help Twitter account if error codes persist to ensure an outage isn’t ongoing. Should there be downtime and Bungie informs players of the issue, you’ll just have to wait a short while until the Destiny 2 team gives the all-clear.