How to fix error code BEAGLE in Destiny 2

A guardian stares down a Hive Wizard charging up an attack on Titan in Destiny 2.
Image via Bungie

The error code BEAGLE in Destiny 2 has been most common among Xbox players. However, the error has started appearing for PC players in 2023 too, prompting players with a message saying they may need to reinstall Destiny 2.

The error code BEAGLE looks to be related to corrupted game files. Since it’s almost impossible to locate that one specific file, most players have been reinstalling Destiny 2 as a fix.

Considering internet speeds and Destiny 2’s file size, we really didn’t want to delete the game right away after receiving the error code BEAGLE for the first time—and you probably don’t either. Finding a solution method to fix it would be faster than reinstalling, and we found a couple of troubleshooting methods in the process.

How do you fix Error Code BEAGLE on PC?

  1. Verify the integrity of your game files.
  2. Open the start menu, type “%localappdata%” and enter the Temp folder to rename the existing Destiny 2 folder.
  3. Reinstall Destiny 2.

In most cases, the first two methods should be enough to fix the error code in Destiny 2. Reinstalling the game still remains the final step to fix the error since the process removes all the files that could be causing the error in the first place.

How do you fix Error Code BEAGLE on Xbox?

  1. Restart your console while keeping it unplugged for a few minutes.
  2. Uninstall Destiny 2 and reinstall the game.

Since it isn’t possible to cruise around game files on consoles, Destiny 2 players will have no option apart from reinstalling the full game to fix the BEAGLE error.

