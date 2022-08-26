How to earn Repute in Destiny 2

Here are the best ways to earn Repute in the Season of Plunder.

Destiny 2 has become a staple looter-shooter in today’s gaming world. Bungie has released high-quality content for the last five years, continually offering players reasons to play and grind the game. These come in the form of new weapons, raids, dungeons, and all sorts of upgrades for players around the Destiny universe.

Every new release in Destiny 2 comes with a variety of content for players to explore and understand. Like past seasons, Season of Plunder brings a new seasonal currency into the game: Repute. With that, many players are wondering what the best ways to earn this currency are to quickly secure desirable upgrades to players’ Star Charts. Here, we’ll go over the best ways to get in Destiny 2’s new season.

Image via Bungie

How to earn Repute

Repute is the new seasonal currency available in the Season of Plunder in Destiny 2. Similar to previous seasons, players can use this currency to obtain unique and specific upgrades to the Star Chart found in the H.E.L.M.

While earning Repute can take a little bit of time, players can expect to earn it through the various seasonal activities during the Season of Plunder. Players should focus on the following methods to earn plenty of Repute.

Quests and challenges

Players will be rewarded with Repute by completing specific quests and challenges in the Season of Plunder. One quest in particular is the Sails of the Shipstealer. Players should understand this quest is incredibly long and all 62 steps will become available as the season goes on.

Additionally, there are seasonal challenges available to players that reset every week starting on Tuesdays. Typically, this content has a lot to do with the most recent content releases. In this case, Expeditions, the Ketchcrash, and event content.

As long as players are checking to make sure they’re up-to-date on the latest weekly seasonal challenges and are progressing through the Sails of the Shipstealer quest, earning Repute will come at a steady pace throughout the season.

With this Repute, players can upgrade their Star Charts and specialize into three unique trees—Quartermaster, Navigator, and Swashbuckler—to unlock Pirate Crew members and bonuses.