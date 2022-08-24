Destiny 2 is a looter shooter at its core, and few pieces of loot are as elusive as The Other Half. This secret sword is part of the 30th Anniversary event and can drop from Dares of Eternity completions or from Xûr’s treasure chest in Eternity, though the odds of it dropping are slim. The Other Half is often compared to a Shiny Pokémon; it has a different color and a different perk pool than its base counterpart, Half-Truths. But like Shiny Pokémon, the odds of getting it are pretty slim.

With Season of the Plunder, Bungie touched on Dares of Eternity weapons by giving them a few new perks and an origin trait, as well as making them craftable. Though it’s easy to find several Deepsight weapons to test out that theory, The Other Half may not be as simple (the sword is so mysterious it won’t even show up in your collections unless you obtain it first). Here’s what you need to know about crafting this sword.

Is the Other Half craftable in Destiny 2?

The Other Half became craftable alongside all 30th Anniversary weapons in Season of Plunder. Luckily for players chasing after the sword, unlocking its Pattern only requires one Deepsight extraction. Unluckily for them, though, it’s unclear if the sword continues to be as elusive as it used to be when Dares of Eternity launched.

How to craft The Other Half in Destiny 2

Crafting The Other Half follows the same process as crafting other weapons in Destiny 2. You’ll need to luck into a Deepsight version of The Other Half, then complete that resonance to unlock its Pattern. You don’t need to obtain more than one red-border version of it to unlock the pattern either, since it only takes one Deepsight extraction to craft The Other Half.

To find a Deepsight Resonance version of The Other Half, players should play Dares of Eternity and spend their Treasure Keys in Xur’s chest in Eternity. The sword likely still maintains its drop rate after the tweaks to its perk pool, however, making it so players may have to spend a fair bit of time grinding for it.

In addition to its Pattern, The Other Half gained the Hot Swap origin trait, which improves its charge speed, guard resistance, and handling for a short duration if you swap to this weapon while damaged. It also lost Energy Transfer and Surrounded, but received Flash Counter and Repulsor Brace. It still maintains Eager Edge, Frenzy, and Vorpal Weapon as possible perks, however, though the loss of Surrounded may hurt its choices.