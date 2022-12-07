How to change firing modes in Destiny 2 | Full Auto toggle explained

Whether you’re mowing down hordes of enemies, taking out sturdy enemies in a Grandmaster, or just farming Shuro Chi for some crafting levels, having a fully automatic weapon can be a comfort. And with the release of Season of the Seraph, most weapons in Destiny 2 can be fully automatic.

The long-anticipated Full Auto toggle has been in the works (in some capacity) since at least late 2021 as part of a push for more accessibility. Though Bungie released the Full Auto Retrofit as a stopgap measure, the mod was still lacking in some cases, and it also required you to sacrifice a mod slot.

The full auto toggle finally released alongside Destiny 2’s 19th season. This global setting allows you to make most weapons fully automatic by just holding the trigger. This means you can like make some of your favorite Exotics fully automatic (looking at you, Outbreak Perfected), and you can finally remove the Full Auto Retrofit mod from most of your weapons.

How to toggle full-auto fire in Destiny 2

As of the release of Season of the Seraph, players can turn most weapons into fully automatic by using the full-auto toggle feature in the menu. This applies even to Exotic weapons.

To toggle full-auto in Destiny 2, open your character menu (default F1), then open the game settings by clicking the gear icon on the top right of your screen, just after Inventory. From there, head to Gameplay and look for the Full Auto option below the Colorblind Mode settings. The setting will make most weapons fully automatic, similar to the Full Auto Retrofit mod.

The most important part of the full-auto toggle is that it also affects Exotic weapons. Though the Full Auto Retrofit mod served as a band-aid fix, it only applied to Legendary weapons since Exotics don’t allow for weapon mods.

For instance, the popular Outbreak Perfected can now work as a fully-automatic weapon, which is a welcome change for players. Outbreak is a good weapon for most activities, and especially due to its damage buff against red borders and the common availability in pulse rifle Anti-Champion mods. Collective Obligation can also be a solid choice for Void-based builds, especially in high-end activities with Void burn.

Some Exotics that had Full Auto Trigger System as a perk also lost that perk from their roll, instead gaining a different perk that leans into the weapon’s theme. No Time to Explain, for instance, received Feeding Frenzy, which helps chain kills and precision hits with it due to the quicker reload. Traveler’s Chosen got Surplus, which leans into the weapon’s ability-charging aspect. Vigilance Wing received Ensemble, encouraging team play.