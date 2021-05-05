Here’s the full road map of content for Destiny 2’s Season of the Splicer

The next three months of Destiny 2’s in-game content has been revealed with Season of the Splicer’s content road map.

Season of the Splicer is set to run from May 11 to Aug. 24. Beyond that, no one knows what to expect in the game considering that The Witch Queen expansion has been delayed into 2022. But for now, there’s a summer full of stuff to play in between now and the next big DLC.

As an endless night falls an unlikely ally holds the key.



Season of the Splicer boots up on May 11.



Much of this season’s road map is still a question at this point. The seasonal activity, Override, is a big part of it, as is recurring weekly Pinnacle missions, multiple Iron Banners, and the summer’s seasonal event, Solstice of Heroes. But there’s plenty of reason to come back on a week-to-week basis and play Destiny 2.

This season also marks the return of Vault of Glass, the series’ original Raid from Destiny 1. The Raid is expected to have some changes but remain largely the same, offering a classic experience to long-time players and something new for newer Guardians.

Check out the road map and all of its contents below.

Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer road map

Image via Bungie

May 11

Intro mission: Armor Synthesis – “The Endless Night Begins”

New Stasis Aspect quests

Override: Europa

May 14

Trials of Osiris begins

Image via Bungie

May 18

Iron Banner

Override: Moon

May 22

Vault of Glass Raid opens

May 25

Weekly Pinnacle mission

Override: Tangled Shore

Image via Bungie

June 1

Weekly Pinnacle mission

June 8

Iron Banner

Weekly Pinnacle mission

June 15

Vault of Glass Raid challenges begin

Weekly Pinnacle mission

June 22

Weekly Pinnacle mission

Image via Bungie

June 29

Iron Banner

Weekly Pinnacle mission

July 6

Solstice of Heroes seasonal event begins

Vault of Glass difficulty options

Aug. 3

Solstice of Heroes ends

Iron Banner

Aug. 10

Epilogue