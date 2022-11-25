With over 20 mods now available for Elemental Well creation and enhancement in Destiny 2, it can be hard to know where to start when looking into building a loadout for the first time. With Elemental Wells being a fundamental endgame tool to further empower a Guardian, selecting the right mods and bonuses for your intended setup is crucial to survival.

Certain Elemental Well mods will be incredibly powerful in niche scenarios, while others are better-suited for general use with powerful and widespread effects. This goes not only for Elemental Well mods that provide additional effects to the Elemental Wells you pick up, but also to the mods that can spawn the Elemental Wells. The neutral starting mods such, as Elemental Armaments and Elemental Ordnance, are reliable but pale in comparison to some other great options.

If you’re missing any of these mods, make sure to keep your eye on Ada-1’s vendor stock since she is the only source of Elemental Well mods in Destiny 2. Her stock rotates daily and includes all of the best mods from every season prior. The Glimmer price can be steep, though, so bear that in mind before heading down to her location in the Tower Annex.

Here are the best Elemental Well mods in Destiny 2, divided up by which part of the Elemental Well generation process they serve to streamline your loadout creation.

Best Elemental Well mods in Destiny 2

The best Elemental Well generation mods

Elemental Armaments

One of the more vanilla but reliable options, Elemental Armaments allows you to generate Elemental Wells with successive weapon final blows, as long as the weapon’s damage type matches your subclass. With such a simple requirement, Elemental Armaments is a convenient starter mod for consistent Well generation, and it allows you to focus more on the effect mods you want to pair with it.

Elemental Ordnance

Elemental Ordnance is the grenadier equivalent of Elemental Armaments, allowing you to generate Elemental Wells that match your subclass energy type by killing enemies with grenades. This synergizes perfectly with the likes of Explosive Wellmaker and Well of Ordnance, which similarly center around further enhancing the impact and recharge rate of your grenades. Top that off with an Exotic armor piece such as Sunbracers, Heart of Inmost Light, or Fr0st-EE5, and you will be a deadly force on the battlefield.

Bountiful Wells (Solar)

While not a mod capable of generating Elemental Wells in and of itself, it is an essential mod to pair with any regular generation mod you have equipped. Bountiful Wells allows mods that generate Elemental Wells to now stack, meaning that each additional copy of a generation mod that you have equipped will lead to an additional Elemental Well spawning when its requirements are fulfilled. With how Elemental Well spawns are often drip-fed to the player, this can be an easy way to greatly increase the benefits that come from each individual generation and makes this one of the best and most versatile Elemental Well mods you can have on your build.

Reaping Wellmaker (Void)

This mod can only generate Void Elemental Wells, but any build centered around a Void subclass can be made immediately stronger with this easy-to-activate mod. Reaping Wellmaker generates a Void Elemental Well on the first weapon final blow after the player has used their class ability. You may immediately note that Hunters especially will be able to capitalize heavily on this mod with such a short cooldown on Hunter Dodge, but it works well for any class when each Elemental Well you pick up will be granting you energy toward your class ability cooldown.

Overcharge Wellmaker (Arc)

With Arc 3.0 out now, more Elemental Well builds centered around enhancing the Arc subclass will be coming to the forefront. Overcharge Wellmaker is a perfect mod to slide into this gap, spawning two Arc Elemental Wells just for performing a finisher on a combatant. Pair this with Bountiful Wells and you can be overflowing with Arc Elemental Well spawns in no time, with a simple activation cost to boot.

Explosive Wellmaker (Solar)

Explosive Wellmaker is a go-to mod for any player constructing an Elemental Well build centered around grenades, spawning Solar Elemental Wells upon rapidly defeating combatants with explosive damage. Pair that with Elemental Ordnance, which spawns Elemental Wells with grenade kills, and Well of Ordnance, which increases the amount of grenade energy gained from picking up Solar Elemental Wells, and you have a fantastically explosive kit for enemy dense encounters.

The best Elemental Well effect mods

Font of Might

Most Destiny 2 players will likely be familiar with Font of Might, thanks to this Elemental Well mod’s incredibly potent effect that has only gotten stronger over time. With Font of Might equipped, picking up an Elemental Well that matches your subclass energy type will grant a 25 percent damage boost to any equipped weapon that also matches that energy type for 10 seconds.

The power and potential of such a sizeable damage boost are inherent, which is why Font of Might has been such a mainstay in Elemental Well builds for so long. It can be great for boss damage, PvE encounters with high enemy density, or even just regular play. If you’re using Elemental Wells and matching elements, Font of Might could be one of the best Elemental Well mods to take into an activity.

Elemental Time Dilation (Stasis)

Font of Might’s partner-in-crime, Elemental Time Dilation is best known for its synergy with any and all other effect mods for Elemental Wells. Elemental Time Dilation increases the duration of time-limited benefits that you’ve equipped your Elemental Wells with by allowing you to now stack them to increase their effects. If you’re running Font of Might for boss damage in a raid, Elemental Time Dilation and a few more stacks of Font of Might could be the difference between the damage you need and a botched damage phase.

Well of Tenacity (Void)

There was once a time that Well of Tenacity was somewhat of a laughing stock in the face of Protective Light, but a reversal of values between the two mods means that Well of Tenacity now sits atop the throne of damage resistance in Destiny 2. Well of Tenacity grants players 50 percent damage reduction each time they pick up a Void elemental well, which does mean that this mod requires working with a Void subclass to function optimally, but is worth that cost of admission.

Combining Well of Tenacity with Seeking Wells, a mod that makes spawned Elemental Wells drift toward the player for easier pickup, lets you construct an Elemental Well build that is ideal for taking on the hardest content in the game where survivability is the priority. You can also use Elemental Time Dilation to increase the duration of Well of Tenacity.