Fire and Forget god roll and best perks in Destiny 2

After the success of Stormchaser, Bungie is bringing another aggressive linear fusion rifle to Destiny 2—and this one is coming hot off the presses from the VEIST armory. Fire and Forget, Season of the Seraph’s Stasis-element linear fusion rifle, fires in three-round bursts, just like its Duality predecessor did. With Reed’s Regret leaving the Trials loot pool in season 19, players can already find a substitute for it, especially if they were using Stasis builds with Font of Might.

Fire and Forget’s perk selection is a bit more restrictive compared to its Stormchaser sibling, and—based on perk selection alone—it’s easy to see some more spark in other LFRs. Stormchaser’s Auto-Loading Holster or Clown Cartridge are incredible for the weapon, and Taipan-4fr’s Triple Tap/Firing Line combo is absent from Fire and Forget.

Not having Auto-Loading Holster, for instance, makes it a bit difficult to quickswap with Izanagi’s Burden since you’ll be losing some damage by reloading, though Field Prep and possibly Demolitionist mitigate this downside by a bit. Not having Triple Tap is understandable, of course, but also harms its ammo economy and possibly its sustained DPS compared to its sibling in Taipan, since Triple Tap shots make more room for the VEIST Stinger origin trait to proc.

Though you’ll miss some meta LFR perks in Fire and Forget, don’t let this discourage you from trying out this weapon. It’s an aggressive-frame LFR with the VEIST Stinger origin trait, which in itself makes Fire and Forget particularly appealing. Its origin trait, like Taipan’s, can refill your magazine randomly if you’re dealing damage, making it easier to sustain fire. With perks like Field Prep and Demolitionist, too, you can have nearly uninterrupted fire, though they don’t directly boost your damage per bolt.

Despite its narrow perk selection, there are a few possible combinations for Fire and Forget, depending on what you want from the gun. While odds are you won’t use a Heavy LFR for crowd control, it still has a few perks that can dictate how you engage with an encounter.

Here are the god rolls for Fire and Forget in both PvE and PvP, with a detailed breakdown of its perks so you know how to make the most out of the weapon and lean into what random rolls you receive—or just craft them to your heart’s content.

Fire and Forget god rolls for PvE

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake, Fluted Barrel, or Smallbore

Arrowhead Brake, Fluted Barrel, or Smallbore Mag: Liquid Coils or Enhanced Battery

Liquid Coils or Enhanced Battery First perk: Field Prep

Field Prep Second perk: Vorpal Weapon, Focused Fury, or Frenzy (Honorable mentions: Demolitionist, High-Impact Reserves)

Fire and Forget god rolls for PvP

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake, Fluted Barrel, or Smallbore

Arrowhead Brake, Fluted Barrel, or Smallbore Mag: Liquid Coils or Projection Fuse

Liquid Coils or Projection Fuse First perk: Rangefinder

Rangefinder Second perk: High-Impact Reserves

Best perks in the first perk column for Fire and Forget in Destiny 2

Field Prep

This is bound to be your go-to for sustained boss DPS with Fire and Forget, and it’s at the top of our god roll for good reason. Firstly, it’s essentially a free Outlaw on reloads as long as you’re crouched, which is by no means an outlandish requirement. Secondly, it’s also a free boost to Fire and Forget’s ammo reserves, allowing you to use the chest slots for damage mitigation mods. Thirdly, without the absence of strong contenders like Auto-Loading Holster or Triple Tap, there isn’t much it can actually compete with, so Field Prep comes out on top in our god roll.

Surplus

Surplus isn’t a bad option, though it’s far less consistent than Field Prep. Surplus gives you bonus attributes based on how many abilities you have charged, so if you’re using a grenade to proc Demolitionist’s instant reload, threw a melee to gain Radiant, or tossed a barricade to protect you and your team from incoming fire, you’ll see the benefits dwindle quickly. It’s a solid second-best after Field Prep, though, especially for boss damage.

Rangefinder

Rangefinder helps for longer-range boss engagements where you might need the higher zoom and the extra range that comes with it. If your raid team’s Warlock isn’t running Lunafaction, for instance, Rangefinder might give you some juice in encounters like Oryx in King’s Fall. The extra improvement to aim assist falloff range also makes you a bit more accurate and can come in handy, particularly in PvP.

Outlaw

Outlaw is normally one of the most coveted perks. For a linear fusion rifle, though, its effectiveness drops off by a long shot. Odds are you won’t get a precision kill on that stories-tall boss reliably, so you’re not going to use it in sustained boss damage. If you’re using this on a Champion, on the other hand, you’d get more benefits from Field Prep since it also boosts your reserves. And if you’re using this on yellow-bar enemies, then odds are you really wanted them to die, though wasting Heavy to kill a minor enemy is probably not a frequent move.

Killing Wind

Killing Wind is a common perk for PvP, and since there isn’t much else to compete with in PvP, this automatically makes it far more valuable. Killing Wind grants you increased mobility after a kill, though its requirement and the scarcity of Heavy ammo in the Crucible will diminish its usefulness.

Headstone

Headstone falls into a similar category as Outlaw. While a Stasis Primary or even a Special could benefit from it, the occasions where you’ll actually kill an enemy with a precision shot and proc Headstone won’t be as common. Headstone is mostly a crowd control perk, but you have plenty of tools for crowd control without bringing out your heavy. You’ll get more benefits out of other perks on the list.

Perfect Float

If you’re ever consistently in combat in PvP and using aggressive Heavy LFRs to shoot three-round bursts accurately while in mid-air, this might be for you. For anyone else, though, you might as well ditch this one.

Best perks in the second perk column for Fire and Forget in Destiny 2

Vorpal Weapon, Frenzy, and Focused Fury

The holy trinity of Fire and Forget takes the podium in our god roll, and choosing between them is a matter of availability and playstyle. Vorpal Weapon is the simplest, most reliable of the bunch: it deals a flat 10 percent extra damage to bosses and majors when using Heavy weapons (as of Season of the Seraph). You can’t really go wrong with it, though it offers a smaller boost compared to the others.

Frenzy has a better damage boost, but it requires you to be in combat for 12 seconds before it activates and runs out if you don’t deal damage for five seconds. If your Frenzy deactivates in a boss fight, you’re basically missing out on damage.

Focused Fury brings the highest damage value of the bunch, but it’s also convoluted to trigger. You need to land half of your bolts as precision damage, according to player testing, which can be complicated with how much it kicks. Pick whichever one you prefer based on your testing, and you can even consider High-Impact Reserves while you’re at it since it’s a solid pick as well.

High-Impact Reserves

High-Impact Reserves can be a good way to passively boost your damage, especially with its enhanced version. It activates at the halfway mark of your magazine (75 percent of your mag with enhanced), granting you a damage bonus the lower your magazine gets. Though Vorpal/Frenzy/Focused Fury may be more comfortable or compelling, High-Impact can give you good amounts of free damage, especially in its enhanced form. The VEIST Stinger trait can interfere with this, though, refilling your magazine and throwing off your damage buff. While you’ll need to weigh your options, getting a roll with High-Impact Reserves isn’t necessarily an instant dismantle.

Though you can theoretically opt to use the Ambush origin trait instead of the VEIST Stinger origin trait, the downsides of this could easily outweigh the benefits you’d get. Refilling your magazine can be key in sustained DPS phases, like King’s Fall’s Warpriest and Oryx.

Demolitionist

Demolitionist doesn’t really deal extra damage in and of itself and you’re likely not using this to generate grenade energy. If you’re using your Fire and Forget for sustained damage, the main use of Demolitionist is automatically recharging your weapon by throwing a grenade. Paired with the VEIST Stinger origin trait, you can throw away Taipan-like barrages of burst-fire bolts if the origin trait’s RNG favors you.

Chill Clip

Chill Clip is along the same lines as Headstone. It’s made for crowd control at heart, but you’re really not using it for crowd control against sustained boss DPS, and there are several other alternative ways to control crowds that don’t require you to burn through your ammo.

Harmony

If you’re going for boss DPS, Harmony is probably not going to be your best choice. It grants players bonus damage after killing an enemy with a different weapon. This means in a boss fight, you’d have to constantly stop doing damage to swap weapons, kill an add, and then swap again. It’s not what you want to see in a boss DPS weapon, and it’s less what you want on a Heavy.