Destiny 2’s Prismatic subclass may get more abilities after players test it out, dev says

The list of Aspects and abilities in Destiny 2’s Prismatic subclass may get even bigger after The Final Shape. Bungie is considering expanding the iridescent element in the future—though not before players get to try it, the studio said at an event in May.

All of Destiny 2‘s subclasses have expanded in scope since their launches, and Prismatic is bound to share that fate after its release. Before then, however, Bungie wants to see how it behaves in the wild and make sure it’s not going to overshadow the rest of its competition—for instance, by letting it be better at Strand than full-on Strand builds.

We’re not taking that off our Prismatic build. Image via Bungie

“We want Prismatic to be this amazing new tool, not the thing that supplants everything else,” combat area lead Ben Wilmac said at the press event. “We want to make sure it’s hitting the way it should, and that’s gonna impact a lot of the future plans of what happens to it.”

Prismatic blends elements from different subclasses that are already in the game, though new Fragments weave those together to create a cohesive, working unit. To Bungie, that playtest time is vital, and the team is “reserving any future decisions” about Prismatic’s next additions until then.

“On the first day that players had their hands on Prismatic, they’ll get about a thousand times more playtest time than we’ve ever been able to put into it during development,” game director Tyson Green said. “We’re gonna learn a lot in the first 24, 48 hours and we’re gonna react to that, ’cause that’s what we do.”

While Prismatic’s launch could already shake the system by itself, The Final Shape is also bringing a plethora of far-reaching sandbox changes, including drastic adjustments to two support Supers and a litany of other balance passes. The entire ecosystem will look different, and it may bring some growing pains to make sure the new subclass and the older ones can perform within the studio’s expectations.

The Final Shape releases on June 4, finally bringing Prismatic to players’ hands.

