Destiny 2’s Pantheon boss rush mode has an earnable title, high tier endgame loot 

Bungie has revealed more information about Destiny 2’s upcoming Pantheon mode, as part of its Into the Light update that released yesterday.

Pantheon is a “boss rush” mode of sorts, where fireteams will face off against classic Destiny raid bosses in a gauntlet of encounters with “a few twists on how to approach them.” The studio is mum on further details, with secrets left for players to find when it goes live, according to this week’s blog post.

You might be seeing this guy again. Image via Bungie

“The goal of Pantheon is to relive those incredible and heroic moments that raids always deliver, while also changing what you expect from some of the encounters many of you already know so well,” Bungie said. “Prepare to be nimble, adapt your strategies (or throw them out of the window), and your fireteam will find success.”

The gauntlet will increase in difficulty weekly, beginning with four bosses to slay in the first week, and increase all the way up to eight total major boss fights on May 21. Each week, modifiers will rotate and the power cap will also change, beginning with capping players at five power below, all the way up to the Contest Mode equivalent of 20 power below threshold.

But each time the difficulty increases, so too does the amount and quality of rewards available. Bungie says to expect Deepsight variants of raid weapons, Adept raid weapons, and even Exotic weapons, with some rewards tied to triumphs and others to team performance.

The challenges and triumphs available will need to be completed in order to earn an all-new title, “Godslayer,” exclusive to Pantheon.

Guardians will discover which bosses they need to destroy once more when Pantheon goes live on April 30. The mode will stick around up until the launch of The Final Shape, which goes live on June 4.

