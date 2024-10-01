Destiny 2’s next Exotic is a primary grenade launcher that creates ammo for your squad

Not having enough ammo in Destiny 2‘s raids and dungeons can be the difference between a damage phase and a wipe. The game’s next seasonal Exotic may help you avoid those scenarios by throwing ammo at you and your allies—and we mean that quite literally.

Today’s Revenant devstream showed off a myriad of novel elements coming to Destiny 2‘s second episode, including a new (and seemingly riveting) grenade launcher with infinite ammo, a slew of tricks under its sleeve, and a unique aesthetic to match.

Screenshot by Dot Esports via Bungie

The new season pass Exotic is the second grenade launcher to use primary ammo in Destiny 2, following the soon-to-be-buffed Fighting Lion. Its projectiles fly straight ahead, like Mountaintop’s Micro Missiles, and deal Stasis damage. Its unique traits slightly borrow an effect from two hand cannons to help create ammo for you and your fireteam.

Getting kills with this new grenade launcher creates Remnants, visually similar to those from Lumina and Thorn. Collecting these Remnants fills up the Exotic’s Vestigial Alchemy perk. At half the bar, you can hold reload to generate a brick with special ammo. Once it’s topped up, holding the button and firing flings a heavy ammo brick at your crosshairs.

Another strong upside is, given the next grenade launcher uses primary ammo, it’s supposed to trigger Ammo Finder and Scout mods more often, creating even more ammo for you or your team. It seemed quite devastating in the devstream, which showcased developers going up against Expert-level enemies in the overhauled version of Onslaught available with Revenant.

The new grenade launcher will be particularly strong in Destiny 2‘s second episode. The broadcast showed a slew of artifact mods that benefit both grenade launchers and Stasis weapons, including a modified version of Season of the Splicer’s beloved Breach and Clear mod that weakens a boss or Champion after hitting them with a grenade launcher. The broadcast also hinted at the return of Season of the Splicer weapons.

Since the new ammo-generating grenade launcher is the season pass Exotic, players who purchase Revenant can unlock it as soon as the episode launches on Oct. 8. Guardians who don’t have it can still earn this Exotic for free, though they must grind some season pass levels before they can do so.

