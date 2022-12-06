Destiny 2 servers down for maintenance ahead of season 19

If you forgot to clean your vault or pick up some Engrams before Destiny 2‘s Season of Plunder ended, you just missed your window. The game’s servers went down for scheduled maintenance at 8:30am CT today to set the stage for the next season in the game.

The maintenance will run until the daily reset at 11am CT (5pm UTC), the same schedule since the end of Daylight Savings in the U.S. During that time, players will be locked out of the game completely.

This doesn’t mean fans won’t have anything to do in the meantime, though: Bungie will also release the first look at Destiny 2‘s season 19 at 9am CT, giving players an idea of what they can expect once the season launches.

Prepare for our next adventure, Guardians.



December 6, 2022 – 7AM PT.



▶ https://t.co/OoeCeBfRkT pic.twitter.com/LGUCIvqvDE — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) December 5, 2022

While Bungie officially confirmed Destiny 2‘s season 19 would be related to Rasputin yesterday, the developer hid a few hints about the theme of the season, with arguably the most decisive one coming in last week’s This Week at Bungie blog post. On a balancing note, Bungie said the Seraph Rounds perk would appear in new weapons come season 19. Seraph Rounds were exclusive to IKELOS weapons—which, in-universe, were designed by Rasputin himself.

This also means fans may receive some form of new IKELOS or Seventh Seraph weapons, though it’s unclear if they will be reissued versions of existing weapons, new archetypes and weapon categories, or a mix of both. These weapons are bound to be craftable, though, meaning players will have the chance of tuning these guns to their liking as long as they unlock their Patterns.

Building Warmind Cells was an intrinsic part of IKELOS and Seventh Seraph weapons, a feature that could return as its own origin trait. While the weapons already have the capacity to do so in-game, the new batch of Warmind weapons could formally have that coded in as an origin trait.

The season will also bring new activities for players to engage with, which will be the only way to obtain these weapons in the near future. Bungie hasn’t released much detail about those, though the trailer should give fans a taste of what to expect.

In addition to the release of the trailer and the new season, players can expect a new dungeon to be released on Friday, Dec. 9, for The Witch Queen dungeon key owners. It will be the last of the two dungeons in the promotional pack, following Duality in late May during Season of the Haunted. The Dungeon Pack is available for 2,000 Silver, equivalent to roughly $20.

Destiny 2‘s season 19 kicks off at 11am CT on Dec. 6.