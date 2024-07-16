Destiny 2 players totally fed up with one Iron Banner mode

The first two-week period of Iron Banner in Destiny 2 is coming to an end, and it gave players plenty of time to figure out what’s wrong a featured game mode—Tribute.

In a Reddit thread on July 14, Destiny 2 players pointed out how the Hunt phase in Tribute is “pointless,” and there are many ways the mode could “make more sense.” The main issue is the Hunt in Tribute doesn’t benefit the team that triggered it, and rather it can turn the tides of the Iron Banner match.

Not much Iron Banner tradition left in this mode. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Your objective in Tribute is to kill opposing players, collect their Crests, and bank them at one of the Tribute stations. When a team banks many Crests at once, it can trigger the Hunt phase, summoning a special Tribute station. Banking Crests at this station gives your team more points, and any player can use this station.

While this gives the lagging team an opening to come back, it goes against how Hunt works in classic Iron Banner modes. In regular Control, you can trigger Hunt by holding all three zones at the same time. The Hunt locks down the zones and allows you to earn bonus points for each kill. Hunt always acted as a reward for the team that made the effort to start it, which isn’t the case in Tribute.

Another issue is the turrets that spawn alongside the special tribute station. “I don’t understand the turrets being dropped and why it’s even in the game mode. It feels like Bungie had to do something with the Cabal to make them somehow relevant in the IB game mode, and their answer are just turrets,” a player wrote.

Other players suggested the turrets should only fire at the enemy players, or they could be removed completely. If Iron Banner needs more Cabal to fit into the story, there are other ways to make it happen, even if it’s just more voice lines.

