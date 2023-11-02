Destiny 2 players blame DLC prices, stale content grind as major reasons for Bungie’s downfall

Destiny 2 players believe Bungie’s revenue problems, which were reportedly a driving factor in this week’s massive layoffs, can be boiled down to overpriced DLCs, stale content grinds, terrible new player experience, and ignoring the game’s core pillars.

From Oct. 30, nearly eight percent of Bungie’s employees have been let go, as Bungie’s yearly revenue was reported to be 45 percent below projections. Although the layoffs were a shocking event for everyone involved, Destiny players believe they know some of the significant reasons why Bungie’s revenue fell short.

With many disappointed in the latest D2 expansion, Lightfall, an uninspiring State of the Game, and dwindling players, it’s no surprise to Destiny fans why revenue is so low.

On top of Destiny 2 being challenging for new players, seasoned fans have also been finding the newer content to be “stale” and an uphill grind. When you add the $60 price of the latest DLCs to the mix, players said, and even more if you want the annual pass, it is as much as a full-release game in its own right.

For fans, the question is simple: what’s the point of buying the expansions if they’re going to be the same rinse-and-repeat content packages from previous DLC drops?

Beyond those monetization issues, others say Destiny 2 has lost sight of its core pillars, especially when it comes to player complaints. Many think the Bungie title has become too geared toward hardcore players, ignoring casual fans.

Most people want to play casually, disgruntled fans declared, with simpler gameplay loops like logging on, “killing some evil things” in quick missions, finishing quests, and then leaving. For those that want more of the hardcore life there can be those things, players suggested, but it shouldn’t have been so black and white.

To not listen to those issues was Bungie’s major failing, they say.