Destiny 2 players agree Trials of Osiris desperately ‘needs to be saved’

Trials of Osiris was the pinnacle of Destiny PvP for years, but now, in Destiny 2’s Season of the Wish, it’s clearer than ever the mode needs a substantial rework.

Destiny 2 players on Reddit on Jan. 2 agreed Trials of Osiris isn’t fun anymore, and most importantly, it isn’t worth the time. According to the community, there are two issues with Trials right now: Players and loot. When it comes to players, the Trials mode is filled with try-hards, making it very difficult for those who don’t play PvP much to jump in. Every match-up is more challenging than fun, which is inevitably tied to loot and the way it’s obtained in Trials.

This Linear isn’t available right now, but at least it looks cool. Image via Bungie

There’s barely any loot dropping from regular Trials games, and to fix that, you need to earn a Flawless Passage by winning seven games in a row without losing (although you can lose one game if you have a Passage of Mercy). Then, you’re put into the flawless pool of players, and winning gives you more loot—although still not enough to justify the time spent. With such high requirements, you can probably imagine how tough it is for an average PvP player to go flawless, and as other players noted: “It will only get worse without change”.

The OP highlighted that right now in Season of the Wish, you can run The Coil seasonal activity and get “100x more loot” than from a Flawless Passage, and it also has better guns like Scatter Signal. If you don’t go flawless, you can still earn some Trials Engrams from ranking up with Saint-14, which is what I did to get cool-looking armor, but trying to get a god-roll Igneous Hammer can get exhausting.

Ultimately, many players agree the concept of Trials was fundamentally flawed from the start, and while it may have worked in Destiny 1, there’s no worthwhile incentive to play it in Destiny 2. One player wrote that Trials “has got every single ingredient to make the game mode toxic as hell,” including high pressure and rewards tied only to winning.

Bungie needs to adjust the mode to keep it from spiraling downward, and make Trials matches more diverse and fun. Fans suggested lowering the flawless requirement or offering new ways to obtain more loot, because right now, barely anyone will drag themselves through the pain of Trials for a few guns, and playing it for fun is impossible unless you’re among the best of the best.