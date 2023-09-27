Destiny 2 players agree this Weavewalk nerf is too much for PvE

With the Destiny 2 weekly reset on Sept. 26, we have received a few patch notes including a nerf to Warlock’s Strand aspect – Weavewalk. Players are not happy with how the change might affect PvE, especially when Titan’s Banner of War was left untouched.

In the 7.2.0.5 update patch notes Bungie listed the following changes to the Weavewalk:

While you’re in Weavewalk, Arc Soul and No Time To Explain drones deal reduced damage.

Any perched Threadlings deployed while you’re in Weavewalk will deal reduced damage.

You can no longer dunk the Spark while in Weavewalk. While carrying the Spark, the damage resistance provided by Weavewalk is reduced.



The changes address the synergy between passive damage effects like Arc Souls and Threadlings that deploy from those effects.

These changes are mainly targeting PvP because you could be standing in the Weavewalk and still be able to deal damage, but players fear it might have too much effect on the PvE sandbox.

Players immediately asked a question as to why Banner of War was not nerfed at all inside of PvE. It has dominated the game since its release, allowing players to complete challenging content solo much easier.

“I get why it got nerfed inside pvp but did it really have to be nerfed to reduce threadling damage if your still in it inside pve,” one player asked.

This nerf we got is a very niche interaction that you don’t see many players use in PvE. I don’t think many of us are focusing on dealing damage while in a Weavewalk, it’s more of a panic button to save yourself. As we know, regular Threadling damage was not affected,so your builds should work as well as they did before.

Despite that, there are still complaints about Weavewalk having only one fragment slot compared to Banner of War, and I am on board with that. Banner of War is overdue for a nerf, so eyes up for the upcoming weekly TWID blog post coming on Sept. 28.

