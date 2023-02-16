Destiny 2 isn’t done with mods after Lightfall, but new ones will likely come from raids, subclasses, or the Artifact

Destiny 2‘s upcoming buildcrafting overhaul is introducing the new Armor Charge system and a slew of new mods. In a press conference last week, Bungie confirmed players may get new combat style mods after Lightfall—but these new additions are less likely to go in their armor and more likely to go into other spaces that can handle them better.

The upcoming Lightfall expansion is evolving the buildcrafting potential of Destiny 2 and bringing new mods, new mod costs, and other major changes to equipment. The popular Charged With Light and Elemental Well mods, for instance, will give way to the Armor Charge system, which will presumably combine some elements of the pre-Lightfall environment. The launch of Armor Charge doesn’t mean Bungie will stop making new mods, but players are bound to see them in other forms—such as Artifact perks, raid mods, and even as part of a subclass, according to senior design lead Rodney Thompson.

“We definitely are not closing the door on new armor mods by any stretch,” Thompson said, but these new functionalities will likely come from raid mods or from the Seasonal Artifact. The Artifact model will also see major changes in Lightfall, with perks being equipped passively instead of on armor pieces.

The Artifact is “a space where we can do things that are kind of out of band,” creative director Tyson Green said, mentioning the famous meta-shaping Particle Deconstruction mod as an example. That space “lets us try things that we would otherwise be very worried about adding to the permanent life cycle of Destiny.”

Artifact mods only last for a season unless Bungie brings them back, which makes it easier for developers to tune them or limit their power—or, in the case of a potentially powerful mod, make sure it doesn’t overstay its welcome. The seasonal Artifact was a prime vector for new mods, and it will continue to have that role in Lightfall and beyond.

There’s also room for more innovation in subclasses, especially for “big and systemic changes,” according to Thompson. Subclasses are forming the “foundational layer” for verbs and status effects, and they’re more suitable for incorporating those major changes.

Thompson also said players could see new Armor Charge mods if Bungie finds “design space that needs to be filled,” so guardians may see more of these mods in the future. In the meantime, though, players may see more and more innovations coming in through the Artifact. Season of the Seraph, for instance, already brought players some mods that boost Mobility and Resilience, as well as Monochromatic Maestro and Solo Operative. These are all experiments that took place through the Artifact, and Bungie could have even more in stock after Lightfall.