Destiny 2 confirms what we already knew about the third secret chest in Crota’s End

When the Crota’s End raid was re-released in Destiny 2 a week into Season of the Witch, the community became enamored with the existence of a third secret chest in the raid that its Spoils of Conquest Triumph claimed existed.

Endless hunts and proposed theories all came up dry on results, but today—almost a month later—Bungie has finally delivered the truth about the third chest.

In a hotfix released today for Destiny 2, Bungie updated the Spoils of Conquest Triumph to only require players to find the two hidden chests in Crota’s End that were already known. Much to the disappointment of passionate theorycrafters, the developer also confirmed that no third chest had ever actually existed in the raid.

Theories surrounding the third chest and how to obtain it ran rampant in communities such as raidsecrets on Reddit. Players tried everything from killing Crota on specific plates to killing all the Shriekers during the Ir Yut encounter, but came up with very little to show for their efforts. Even as players concocted more and more complex plans for locating the third chest, Bungie remained tight-lipped about whether or not the Triumph was bugged right up until today’s hotfix.

That news was broken alongside more general updates to the raid’s loot pool, as well as targeted fixes and sandbox changes that players have been expecting for a few weeks now. That included the bizarre shotgun bug that had been previously unearthed by PvP community members, where Season of the Witch’s rework to zoom had unintentionally made aiming down sights with a shotgun actually reduce its range rather than increase it.

The new Warlock Strand Aspect, Weavewalk, was a similarly notable PvP talking point from early on in the season’s launch window, and has also been targeted with this patch. Across the board, a plethora of deployables—Arc Soul, No Time to Explain’s drone, and Threadlings—have had their damage reduced if active while the player is in Weavewalk. On top of the more general nerfs, Weavewalk’s potency in Rift has finally been curbed with the removal of the ability for players to dunk the Spark while the Aspect is active.

As for the adjustments to the Crota’s End loot pool, Bungie said it wanted to create a more balanced distribution of rewards when it came to armor specifically. Weapon drops remain as they did prior to the hotfix, but armor drops now look like this per encounter:

Abyss: helmet, gauntlets, and chest armor

helmet, gauntlets, and chest armor Oversoul Throne Bridge: gauntlets, chest armor, and leg armor

gauntlets, chest armor, and leg armor Ir Yut: chest armor, leg armor, and class item

chest armor, leg armor, and class item Crota, Son of Oryx: leg armor, class item, and helmet

All of these updates and adjustments are live now in Destiny 2, along with new story content for Season of the Witch provided by the weekly reset.

