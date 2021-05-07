Bungie is selling a baby Fallen plush from Destiny 2’s Season of the Splicer

The adorable Fallen babies first seen in Destiny 2’s Season of the Splicer trailer will be sold in plush form, the Bungie Store confirmed today.

As Guardians begin to work with Mithrax, Kell of Light and his House of Light in Season of the Splicer, players got a small peek at a Fallen parent with three babies in its arm in the recent trailer. The online community immediately fell in love with the baby Fallen, affectionately nicknamed “Smallen,” and Bungie has taken notice.

Sign up for email updates to be the first to know when the babies we've all Fallen for become available. https://t.co/Gye19ST8Fz pic.twitter.com/tfWI5Un4Wd — Bungie Store (@BungieStore) May 7, 2021

The plush Smallen isn’t available just yet, but you can sign up for email updates on when it will become available. It’s approximately 10 inches tall, will ship before the end of 2021, and is part of Bungie’s continuous partnership with Numskull Designs.

“You’ve already Fallen in love with these adorable Eliksni snuggle bugs. Now bring one home,” says the item’s description. Perfect.

Hopefully, we’ll see plenty of these little guys in the upcoming season, which sees Guardians working together with one of the enemy races to help fend off the Vex, who are up to no good as always. Season of the Splicer begins next week on May 11.

Screengrab via Bungie

