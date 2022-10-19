Bungie fixes bug that prevented Spectral Pages from manifesting in Destiny 2’s Festival of the Lost

This bug was the scariest part of Festival of the Lost so far.

Bungie just squashed one of the most serious bugs in Destiny 2‘s Festival of the Lost.

The developer pushed a fix to an issue that prevented players from turning Spectral Pages into Manifested Pages, which is a core part of the Festival of the Lost loop. The fix went live around 10pm CT on Oct. 18, approximately 10 hours after the event launched.

Players identified the elusive issue shortly after Festival of the Lost launched, and Bungie officially acknowledged the glitch an hour after the event hit the live servers. The team identified the fix at approximately 8pm CT tonight and pushed a fix just a couple of hours later.

A fix has been implemented to address an issue where some players could not convert Spectral Pages into Manifest Pages. — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) October 19, 2022

The pervasive issue put a grinding halt to some players’ Festival of the Lost progress. Turning Spectral Pages into Manifested Pages is essential to the seasonal loop since it’s what allows players to unlock several lore books and complete a few seasonal challenges. More importantly, though, the issue stopped players from progressing the Gone But Not Forgotten introductory quest line, which locks most of the Festival of the Lost activities.

This includes the new event card system, which debuted alongside Solstice and contains several challenges players need to complete to unlock the new seasonal title, Ghost Writer.

This also stopped guardians from obtaining a coveted PvP roll of the new event-exclusive sniper, Mechabre, which drops at the end of the introductory quest.

Though Bungie fixed the issue quickly, there are still several other bugs and issues that have plagued the event since last year’s version of the event. Some challenges that require kills with specific categories and can award rolls of the BrayTech Werewolf and Jurassic Green are giving players additional rolls of the Mechabre sniper rifle, and just today, Bungie also solved an issue that gave players less Bright Dust than intended when completing the weekly event bounties, with the promise for restitution “at a later date.”