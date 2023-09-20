Bungie breaks silence on recent Destiny 2 error codes, disconnection issues

You aren’t alone if you’ve been experiencing errors and what feels like an endless stream of disconnects in Destiny 2. Thankfully, Bungie has broken its silence and revealed the reason—DDoS attacks.

In Destiny, there have been several issues regarding crafting that Bungie has revealed it will be fixing in an upcoming patch. Because of this, many players assumed the countless error codes and the consistent disconnects were the results of these changes.

However, Bungie announced on Twitter on Sept. 19 that although the developers don’t usually share this information because of the security risks and won’t be doing so again in the future, they thought it would be best to inform impacted Destiny 2 players that these ongoing errors and disconnects were actually the result of DDoS attacks.

Over the past couple of days, we've seen a spike in error codes and disconnects. The team has confirmed that these error codes are not related to the planned fixes rolling out for the recent crafting issue and are instead a result of DDoS attacks. While we typically don't confirm… — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) September 20, 2023

This means someone is flooding the servers with internet traffic to cause trouble, preventing access to players, and yes, it is a cybercrime that companies don’t take lightly.

For the most part, Destiny 2 players said they were glad Bungie revealed details of what’s happening and is keeping them in the loop. However, it is interesting they said they “do not plan to in the future for general game security reasons.” So why this time? Unfortunately, that may be something we’ll never learn.

But in true gamer fashion, there is a running joke that these DDoS attacks are because Bungie “took away their funny guns,” which wouldn’t be the most surprising reason.

The Destiny fandom also has a list of solutions, should Bungie need any help, including turning the security on and off again or blowing into the cartridge.

All jokes aside, Bungie is working on enhancing its security and resolving these problems. So, hopefully, you should be able to game in peace again soon.

