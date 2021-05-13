All Synthcord Bounties for Armor Synthesis/Transmog in Destiny 2

Destiny 2’s new Armor Synthesis system allows Guardians to turn unlocked pieces of gear into Universal Ornaments. Creating the cosmetics, however, is a lengthy process that involves three different resources, a series of bounties with randomized objectives, and a technological loom that will craft the necessary materials.
Ada-1 is the handler for all Armor Synthesis activities and she gives out activity-based bounties as part of the process to obtain Transmog materials. Players can choose an activity that will generate progress toward the bounty (Strikes, Gambit, Crucible, Raids/Dungeons, or Destinations), but the objectives themselves are randomized and chosen from a list. The process works similarly to quests for Stasis Fragments from the Exo Stranger.
Since bounties are an integral and unavoidable part of Armor Synthesis, picking the right activity (and a little luck) can mean the difference between an excruciating grind and a slightly less painful run. Here’s a list of all the objectives in Synthweave Bounties separated by activity, courtesy of the creator of Today in Destiny.
Vanguard Bounties
- Kill 40 Champions in Nightfall.
- Score 200,000 points in Nightfall.
- Complete four Nightfall strikes (Grandmaster runs yield full progress).
- Complete four strikes. Defeat 200 enemies with Void/Solar/Arc final blows (each bounty requires one specific element).
Gambit Bounties
- Get 50 Guardian kills as a fireteam.
- Complete seven matches. As a team, kill 200 enemies with Void/Solar/Arc final blows (each bounty requires one specific element).
- Defeat 30 Primevals, Envoys, and High-Value Targets.
- Send or defeat 50 Blockers.
Raid/Dungeon Bounties
- Defeat 50 challenging combatants.
- As a team, get 150 Arc, Void, and Solar kills.
- Complete the final encounter.
- Complete two encounters.
- Generate 100 Orbs of Power.
Destination Bounties
- Complete four Empire Hunts (Europa).
- Defeat 50 Nightmares (Moon).
- Open 15 Altars of Sorrow Chests (Moon).
- Complete 10 Public Events.
- Defeat 85 Champions, Bosses, or High-Value Targets. In addition, loot chests.
- Complete five Wrathborn Hunts.
- Open 10 Blind Well chests. Higher tier runs give increased progress. (Dreaming City)