All Synthcord Bounties for Armor Synthesis/Transmog in Destiny 2

Destiny 2’s new Armor Synthesis system allows Guardians to turn unlocked pieces of gear into Universal Ornaments. Creating the cosmetics, however, is a lengthy process that involves three different resources, a series of bounties with randomized objectives, and a technological loom that will craft the necessary materials.

Ada-1 is the handler for all Armor Synthesis activities and she gives out activity-based bounties as part of the process to obtain Transmog materials. Players can choose an activity that will generate progress toward the bounty (Strikes, Gambit, Crucible, Raids/Dungeons, or Destinations), but the objectives themselves are randomized and chosen from a list. The process works similarly to quests for Stasis Fragments from the Exo Stranger.

Since bounties are an integral and unavoidable part of Armor Synthesis, picking the right activity (and a little luck) can mean the difference between an excruciating grind and a slightly less painful run. Here’s a list of all the objectives in Synthweave Bounties separated by activity, courtesy of the creator of Today in Destiny.

Vanguard Bounties

Kill 40 Champions in Nightfall.

Score 200,000 points in Nightfall.

Complete four Nightfall strikes (Grandmaster runs yield full progress).

Complete four strikes. Defeat 200 enemies with Void/Solar/Arc final blows (each bounty requires one specific element).

Gambit Bounties

Get 50 Guardian kills as a fireteam.

Complete seven matches. As a team, kill 200 enemies with Void/Solar/Arc final blows (each bounty requires one specific element).

Defeat 30 Primevals, Envoys, and High-Value Targets.

Send or defeat 50 Blockers.

Raid/Dungeon Bounties

Defeat 50 challenging combatants.

As a team, get 150 Arc, Void, and Solar kills.

Complete the final encounter.

Complete two encounters.

Generate 100 Orbs of Power.

Destination Bounties