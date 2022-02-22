All Seasonal Artifact mods in Destiny 2’s Season of the Risen (Season 16)

Though some classic weapons like Anarchy require an active balancing effort to tune them, most meta weapons live and die by the Seasonal Artifact. Season of the Splicer’s Breach and Clear and Season of the Lost’s Particle Deconstruction, for instance, brought grenade launchers and linear fusion rifles to the spotlight, and champion mods also set the tone for the season in higher-level content.

Season of the Risen is no different and players finally have access to the season 16 artifact, the Synaptic Spear. This gives players a few different ways to take down Barrier, Overload, and Unstoppable Champions, which appear throughout Nightfalls or higher-level versions of dungeons and raids.

Here are the mods in the Seasonal Artifact for Season of the Risen.

Anti-Champion Mods

Anti-Barrier Scout Rifle

Overload Rounds (SMG/AR)

Unstoppable Hand Cannon

Piercing Bowstring (Anti-Barrier for bow)

Unstoppable Pulse Rifle

Unstoppable Glaive

Overload Grenades

Inferno Whip (Unstoppable melee attacks)

General-Use mods

Glaive Dexterity

Rocket Launcher Scavenger

Psyonic Forging I

Melee Wellmaker

Hand Cannon Targeting

Glaive Scavenger

Thermoshock Plating

Font of Might

Psyonic Forging II

Lucent Finisher

Suppressing Glaive

Suppression Mastery

Devouring Depths

Volatile Flow

Energy Vampirism

Suppressive Darkness

