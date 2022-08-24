All new weapons in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder

Destiny 2’s pirate-themed Season of Plunder is here and it’s brought a ton of new weapons for players to chase down god rolls on. There’s two new exotic guns available at launch, and several others are found through a variety of activities.

The designs of the weapons are some of Bungie’s best work, with a clear pirate aesthetic on the seasonal guns. There’s also quite a few new guns added to the general loot pool, as well as some new ones for ritual activities like Strikes and Gambit.

Here are all of the new weapons that were added on day one of Season of Plunder.

Season of Plunder weapons

Quicksilver Storm

This weapon is an instant unlock for those who pre-order the Destiny 2: Lightfall + Annual Pass bundle.

Delicate Tomb

Season pass reward.

No Reprieve

Drops from Season of Plunder activities.

Blood Feud

Drops from Season of Plunder activities.

Tarnished Mettle

Drops from Season of Plunder activities.

Brigand’s Law

Drops from Season of Plunder activities.

Sailspy Pitchglass

Drops from Season of Plunder activities.

Planck’s Stride

Cry Mutiny

Season of Plunder’s ritual weapon, found by ranking up in Crucible, Gambit, or Vanguard playlists.

Nightfall weapons

The Militia’s Birthright

Drops from Lake of Shadows Nightfall Strike.

Mindbender’s Ambition

Drops from The Hollowed Lair Nightfall Strike.

General loot pool weapons

Boudica-C

Pizzicato-22

Ammit AR2

Taipan-4fr

Out of Bounds (Crucible)

Yesteryear (Gambit)

Pure Poetry (Vanguard Strikes)

Iron Banner weapons

Allied Demand

Roar of the Bear

Trials of Osiris weapons

The Inquisitor

Whistler’s Whim