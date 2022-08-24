All new weapons in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder

Destiny 2’s pirate-themed Season of Plunder is here and it’s brought a ton of new weapons for players to chase down god rolls on. There’s two new exotic guns available at launch, and several others are found through a variety of activities.
The designs of the weapons are some of Bungie’s best work, with a clear pirate aesthetic on the seasonal guns. There’s also quite a few new guns added to the general loot pool, as well as some new ones for ritual activities like Strikes and Gambit.
Here are all of the new weapons that were added on day one of Season of Plunder.
Season of Plunder weapons
Quicksilver Storm
This weapon is an instant unlock for those who pre-order the Destiny 2: Lightfall + Annual Pass bundle.
Delicate Tomb
Season pass reward.
No Reprieve
Drops from Season of Plunder activities.
Blood Feud
Drops from Season of Plunder activities.
Tarnished Mettle
Drops from Season of Plunder activities.
Brigand’s Law
Drops from Season of Plunder activities.
Sailspy Pitchglass
Drops from Season of Plunder activities.
Planck’s Stride
Cry Mutiny
Season of Plunder’s ritual weapon, found by ranking up in Crucible, Gambit, or Vanguard playlists.
Nightfall weapons
The Militia’s Birthright
Drops from Lake of Shadows Nightfall Strike.
Mindbender’s Ambition
Drops from The Hollowed Lair Nightfall Strike.
General loot pool weapons
Boudica-C
Pizzicato-22
Ammit AR2
Taipan-4fr
Out of Bounds (Crucible)
Yesteryear (Gambit)
Pure Poetry (Vanguard Strikes)
Iron Banner weapons
Allied Demand
Roar of the Bear
Trials of Osiris weapons
The Inquisitor
Whistler’s Whim