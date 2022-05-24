All Champion and Artifact mods in Destiny 2’s Season of the Haunted

Artifact mods can make or break a season, as anyone who experienced Breach and Clear, Particle Deconstruction, and, more recently, Lucent Finisher will tell you. Most activities in Destiny 2 are about having the right tools for the job, and every season, Bungie shifts the tools around, creating new mini-metas by imposing a degree of loadout restrictions in most high-end activities.

In Season of the Risen, for instance, players only had one choice of a Special mod, which was Unstoppable Glaive. If anyone wanted to run more than one mod for Champions, for instance, they would have to either employ an Exotic with intrinsic anti-Champion capabilities (such as Arbalest, Eriana’s Vow, or even Divinity) or use Overload Void Grenades.

For Season of the Haunted, Bungie has given players a few different options. They may bring up trace rifles to a more prominent spot on the meta—or force players to lean on tried-and-true intrinsic such as Arbalest or Eriana’s Vow.

All Anti-Champion mods in Destiny 2‘s Season of the Haunted

Anti-Barrier Sidearms

Overload SMG/Auto Rifle

Unstoppable Scout Rifle

Unstoppable Glaive

Anti-Barrier Pulse Rifle

Overload Trace Rifle

Molten Overload (Overload Solar Grenades)

All Artifact mods in Destiny 2‘s Season of the Haunted