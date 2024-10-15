Can you change server regions in Delta Force?

Delta Force is back, but this time it’s dropped the Hawk Ops while returning with its distinct, fun modes in its testing phase, and getting the correct server region will be key to you testing out the game.

There’s Hazard Operations, which is the extraction game type where you can squad up in a group of three to loot the area and get better gear. But be careful, because if you die, you lose everything you have on your operator. And then there’s the very fun Havoc Warfare, which is reminiscent of the original Delta Force and games like Battlefield, featuring massive maps and player counts with vehicles and more. It’s pure, squad-based multiplayer mayhem.

Delta Force’s full launch is “coming soon,” but for now, the testing phase is limited and the game is still a work-in-progress. This means issues like lag and ping are persisting for many who are looking to change their server regions to enjoy the game.

Here’s all the info about changing regions in Delta Force thus far.

How to change server regions in Delta Force

It’s tough to fight in lag. Image via Team Jade

Currently, there is no option to change regions in Delta Force. Unfortunately, this means whatever issues you may be having with ping are going to stick with you for the foreseeable future, at least during the testing phase of the game.

Whichever region was first selected when creating an account to play Delta Force is the one you are stuck with for now, and will be until the game’s developers at Team Jade add in an option to swap regions. This means that the game may be very laggy or just unplayable, depending on where you are situated in the world.

Matchmaking is based on ping in Delta Force, so if you’re having bad issues with it, it’s likely that your region does not have many servers available yet, as the testing phase is limited. But hold tight, because Delta Force will add more regions for the game’s full launch.

I’m located in North America and haven’t had many issues with ping, so it’s likely that the main servers are located in NA and Europe, along with other select areas of the globe. For those located outside of these regions, you are likely to continue to see lag and high ping until more servers are added. This means tough times for players in regions like China, Oceania, or the Middle East.

Tough fight to win with 400 ping. Image via Team Jade

Rest assured that Team Jade sees the complaints about server regions and ping issues, and are likely working on adding more regions for the game’s full launch, which could come before the end of 2024.

This article will be updated with more information once it becomes available.

