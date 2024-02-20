Category:
Best Driller build in Deep Rock Galactic

Get ready to burn some bugs.
Driller using the flamethrower in Deep Rock Galactic.
Image via Ghost Ship Games

The dwarves of Deep Rock Galactic have a single goal in mind, mining, and how better to do so than with a comically large drill in the hands of a specialized Driller. To make the most out of him, here’s the best Driller build in DRG.

Best Deep Rock Galactic Driller loadout

To be the most efficient Driller possible, you’d want to do tons of damage while also giving your squad essential drilling and utility. Without a proper Driller that can explore, maps will often end in disaster, but the same is true if there’s a significant lack of DPS too. So, here’s the best balanced Driller loadout in Deep Rock Galactic:

  • Primary Weapon: CSPR Flamethrower
  • Secondary Weapon: Experimental Plasma Charger
  • Support Tool One: Reinforced Power Drills
  • Support Tool Two: Satchel Charge
  • Armor: Heavy Drill Suit

With this loadout, the Driller can cover his primary functions and then some with the capacity to plow through endless waves of alien bugs, even if his allies are slacking.

Best Driller weapon modifications and perks

The Driller's drills in Deep Rock Galactic.
No match is complete without a Driller. Image via Ghost Ship Games

The Driller, like any other class, will need a tight-knit set of upgrades and perks to unlock his full potential. For this build, we’ll be opting for damage and survivability-oriented upgrades, but you’re free to pick and choose what suits your playstyle best. You can refer to the table below for what I think are the best Driller perks and upgrades:

CRSPR FlamethrowerExperimental Plasma ChargerReinforced Power DrillsSatchel ChargeHeavy Drill Suit
High Pressure EjectorLarger BatteryHardened Drill TipsExtra Satchel ChargeImproved Generator
Triple Filtered FuelHeat ShieldMagnetic RefrigerationKill SwitchHealthy
Sticky Flame SlowdownImproved Charge EfficiencySupercharged MotorExtra Satchel ChargeTemperature Insulation
More FuelHigh Density BatteryIncreased Tank PressureRock MoverBreathing Room
Targets ExplodeThin Containment Field
Overclock: Sticky FuelOverclock: Energy Rerouting

The Sticky Flames will be the death of any bugs that stand in your way as no matter their numbers they will all end up engulfed in the scorching inferno. You can also go for the Sticky Flame Duration Tier 2 upgrade for the Flamethrower instead of the Triple Filtered Fuel for extra area-of-effect damage duration.

You should also consider taking these perks to finalize your ultimate Driller build:

  • Thorns
  • Vampire
  • Born Ready
  • Dash
  • Iron Will

With all these perks and changes, you’ll soon forget the need for teammates as you drill and set fire to the entire planet of Hoxxes IV. If in the end, however, the Driller proves lackluster, perhaps our Engineer build will be more to your liking.

