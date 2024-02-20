Best Driller build in Deep Rock Galactic

The dwarves of Deep Rock Galactic have a single goal in mind, mining, and how better to do so than with a comically large drill in the hands of a specialized Driller. To make the most out of him, here’s the best Driller build in DRG.

Recommended Videos

Best Deep Rock Galactic Driller loadout

To be the most efficient Driller possible, you’d want to do tons of damage while also giving your squad essential drilling and utility. Without a proper Driller that can explore, maps will often end in disaster, but the same is true if there’s a significant lack of DPS too. So, here’s the best balanced Driller loadout in Deep Rock Galactic:

Primary Weapon: CSPR Flamethrower

CSPR Flamethrower Secondary Weapon: Experimental Plasma Charger

Experimental Plasma Charger Support Tool One: Reinforced Power Drills

Reinforced Power Drills Support Tool Two: Satchel Charge

Satchel Charge Armor: Heavy Drill Suit

With this loadout, the Driller can cover his primary functions and then some with the capacity to plow through endless waves of alien bugs, even if his allies are slacking.

So you want to shoot more… If you’re finding the best part of the Driller gameplay is when you’re shooting all the bugs, check out the best build for the actual DPS class, the Gunner.

Best Driller weapon modifications and perks

No match is complete without a Driller. Image via Ghost Ship Games

The Driller, like any other class, will need a tight-knit set of upgrades and perks to unlock his full potential. For this build, we’ll be opting for damage and survivability-oriented upgrades, but you’re free to pick and choose what suits your playstyle best. You can refer to the table below for what I think are the best Driller perks and upgrades:

CRSPR Flamethrower Experimental Plasma Charger Reinforced Power Drills Satchel Charge Heavy Drill Suit High Pressure Ejector Larger Battery Hardened Drill Tips Extra Satchel Charge Improved Generator Triple Filtered Fuel Heat Shield Magnetic Refrigeration Kill Switch Healthy Sticky Flame Slowdown Improved Charge Efficiency Supercharged Motor Extra Satchel Charge Temperature Insulation More Fuel High Density Battery Increased Tank Pressure Rock Mover Breathing Room Targets Explode Thin Containment Field Overclock: Sticky Fuel Overclock: Energy Rerouting

The Sticky Flames will be the death of any bugs that stand in your way as no matter their numbers they will all end up engulfed in the scorching inferno. You can also go for the Sticky Flame Duration Tier 2 upgrade for the Flamethrower instead of the Triple Filtered Fuel for extra area-of-effect damage duration.

You should also consider taking these perks to finalize your ultimate Driller build:

Thorns

Vampire

Born Ready

Dash

Iron Will

With all these perks and changes, you’ll soon forget the need for teammates as you drill and set fire to the entire planet of Hoxxes IV. If in the end, however, the Driller proves lackluster, perhaps our Engineer build will be more to your liking.