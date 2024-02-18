Category:
Best Gunner build in Deep Rock Galactic

Blow up swarms of alien bugs with this Gunner build.
Published: Feb 18, 2024 11:30 am
Deep Rock Galactic player using the Gunner with the Thunderhead Autocannon.
Image via Ghost Ship Games

The Gunner is Deep Rock Galactic‘s most damage-oriented class, with several weapons of mass destruction to choose from. With all the options, it may be difficult to be the most efficient, so here’s the best Deep Rock Galactic Gunner build.

Deep Rock Galactic Gunner build

The Gunner loves doing tons of damage. He also loves breaking the Geneva Conventions, but that’s beside the point. With this class, you will always be on the front lines and expected to clean up as many bugs as possible and to do so, you’ll need the best equipment (and the skills to use it). The best equipment build for the Gunner is as follows:

  • Primary Weapon: “Thunderhead” Heavy Autocannon
  • Secondary Weapon: “Bulldog” Heavy Revolver
  • Support Tool One: Zipline Launcher
  • Support Tool Two: Shield Generator
  • Armor: “Barracuda” Armor Rig
  • Throwable: Sticky Grenade

Now, right off the bat, you may be wondering why the Thunderhead and not anything else, such as the minigun. After having used the minigun for most of my DRG gameplay, I found it to be too bog-standard and subpar compared to the Thunderhead. The latter has tons of direct damage, even more splash damage, and when upgraded properly, becomes one of the best weapons in the game. Let’s take a look at how to make the most out of this fantastic explosive machine (and the others).

Best Gunner perks in Deep Rock Galactic

Deep Rock Galactic dwarf using a flamethrower to ward off enemies.
Stuff can get ugly, and fast, in Deep Rock Galactic. Image via Ghost Ship Games

The Gunner can choose from a selection of upgrades and overclocks that can massively improve how he performs in a match. You can refer to the following table for the best perks and overclocks for the Gunner’s weapons and equipment.

ThunderheadBulldogZipline LauncherShield GeneratorBarracuda Armor
Expanded Ammo BagsPerfect Weight BalanceUpgraded Connection JointImproved ProjectorBigger Mineral Bag
Lighter Barrel AssemblyFloating BarrelReinforced CableLarger CapacitorsHealthy
High Velocity RoundsHollow-Point BulletsDisconnection Protection Lasting EffectReactive Armor
Shrapnel RoundsExpanded Ammo BagsBreathing Room
Feedback LoopDead-Eye
Overclock: Splintering ShellsOverclock: Six Shooter

With the upgrades above, the Gunner can dish out serious direct and AOE damage and get to that top rate of fire much faster than usual. When at the top rate of fire, the Feedback Loop gives you more direct and AOE damage, further amplified by the fantastic clean overclock that will ensure you have the means to wreak havoc upon the alien swarms coming your way. The upgrades are all well-rounded and perfect for most situations and all difficulties—so long as your skills can keep up.

If, at last, they cannot, why not bring on some friends and try out other co-op games similar to Deep Rock Galactic?

