Best Gunner build in Deep Rock Galactic

The Gunner is Deep Rock Galactic‘s most damage-oriented class, with several weapons of mass destruction to choose from. With all the options, it may be difficult to be the most efficient, so here’s the best Deep Rock Galactic Gunner build.

Deep Rock Galactic Gunner build

The Gunner loves doing tons of damage. He also loves breaking the Geneva Conventions, but that’s beside the point. With this class, you will always be on the front lines and expected to clean up as many bugs as possible and to do so, you’ll need the best equipment (and the skills to use it). The best equipment build for the Gunner is as follows:

Primary Weapon: “Thunderhead” Heavy Autocannon

"Bulldog" Heavy Revolver

Zipline Launcher

Shield Generator

"Barracuda" Armor Rig

Sticky Grenade

Now, right off the bat, you may be wondering why the Thunderhead and not anything else, such as the minigun. After having used the minigun for most of my DRG gameplay, I found it to be too bog-standard and subpar compared to the Thunderhead. The latter has tons of direct damage, even more splash damage, and when upgraded properly, becomes one of the best weapons in the game. Let’s take a look at how to make the most out of this fantastic explosive machine (and the others).

Best Gunner perks in Deep Rock Galactic

The Gunner can choose from a selection of upgrades and overclocks that can massively improve how he performs in a match. You can refer to the following table for the best perks and overclocks for the Gunner’s weapons and equipment.

Thunderhead Bulldog Zipline Launcher Shield Generator Barracuda Armor Expanded Ammo Bags Perfect Weight Balance Upgraded Connection Joint Improved Projector Bigger Mineral Bag Lighter Barrel Assembly Floating Barrel Reinforced Cable Larger Capacitors Healthy High Velocity Rounds Hollow-Point Bullets Disconnection Protection Lasting Effect Reactive Armor Shrapnel Rounds Expanded Ammo Bags Breathing Room Feedback Loop Dead-Eye Overclock: Splintering Shells Overclock: Six Shooter

With the upgrades above, the Gunner can dish out serious direct and AOE damage and get to that top rate of fire much faster than usual. When at the top rate of fire, the Feedback Loop gives you more direct and AOE damage, further amplified by the fantastic clean overclock that will ensure you have the means to wreak havoc upon the alien swarms coming your way. The upgrades are all well-rounded and perfect for most situations and all difficulties—so long as your skills can keep up.

