Best Engineer build in Deep Rock Galactic

Deep Rock Galactic‘s most valuable tactician, the Engineer, can pack a serious punch and prove useful in tight situations or when you want to reach high places. To be the most effective, you’ll need to study this best Engineer build in DRG.

Best Engineer loadout in DRG

The Engineer has a robust arsenal. With this DRG class, you’ll be a combination of front and backline with your powerful guns and automated sentries that can dish out serious damage to swarms of alien bug-things that wish to prevent the Corporation from achieving its profit quotas. Here is the best Engineer loadout:

Primary Weapon : “Warthog” Auto 210

: “Warthog” Auto 210 Secondary Weapon : Deepcore 40MM PGL

: Deepcore 40MM PGL Support Tool One : Platform Gun

: Platform Gun Support Tool Two : LMG Gun Platform

: LMG Gun Platform Armor : Engineering Suit

: Engineering Suit Throwable: L.U.R.E.

This lethal combination will allow you to control swarms on every difficulty with relative ease, so long as you keep the turrets up and utilize the LURE to its fullest potential. The Warthog and the PGL can both dish out serious damage, giving you a Gunner level of frontline potential and high DPS which you can use to supplant a lacking Gunner or other underperforming class. In general, the loadout is quite versatile and you can tinker with it to your taste.

Best perks and modifications for the Engineer

The Engineer is a vital part of any dwarven squad. Image via Ghost Ship Games

In terms of weapon modifications, you can choose from plenty of options to make your next Engineer loadout the very best it can be in Deep Rock Galactic.

“Warthog” Auto 210 Deepcore 40MM PGL Platform Gun LMG Gun Platform Engineering Suit Supercharged Feed Mechanism Extra Ammo Expanded Ammo Bags Gemini/LMG MKII (see below) Improved Generator Loaded Shells Expanded Ammo Bags Plastcrete MKII Widemouth Refill Port Healthy Quickfire Ejector High Velocity Grenades Repellant Additive Expanded Ammo Capacity Hazmat System Bigger Pellets Nails plus Tape Defender System Breathing Room Miner Adjustments Spiky Grenade Overclock: Mini Shells Overclock: Fat Boy

The only key here is one fundamental question: One or two turrets? This really depends on the playstyle you choose, but having two turrets can be a major advantage. All in all, I’d choose the Gemini System for the dual turret setup, though the LMG MKII can be a perfectly viable option if your playstyle suits it better.

As for the rest, here are the best perks and actives for the Engineer:

Vampire

Thorns

Friendly

Dash

Iron Will

