Does Dead by Daylight have proximity voice chat? Answered

Hello, is it me you're looking for?

In Dead by Daylight, teamwork is everything for survivors. They’re weaker than the killer but have the power of teamwork on their side. Voice chat would make their life a lot easier, but things aren’t supposed to be easy for them.

Does Dead by Daylight have proximity voice chat?

No, Dead by Daylight does not have proximity voice chat, or any kind of voice chat for that matter. There are a few reasons for this. First, the developers didn’t want any form of voice chat in the game, preferring to have it revolve around silent teamwork. Second, if players could talk, it might lead to toxic behavior. Lastly, if the killer could talk to the survivors, it would break the immersion and could lead to more problems.

Is there any form of chat in Dead by Daylight?

In Dead by Daylight, there isn’t any form of chat while a game is underway, not even text-based chat. But, if you’re playing on PC, you can type messages to others once a game has ended in the post-game lobby.

No matter what device you’re playing on, you can say good things about other players or report them if they don’t play nice at the end of a round. If you’re on a PC, you can even add a comment about why you’re commending or reporting someone.

Will Dead by Daylight ever have proximity voice chat?

The developers have said they don’t plan to add proximity voice chat or any form of voice chat. They might change their minds at some point down the road, but they’ve been saying this since the game first came out, so it’s not likely.