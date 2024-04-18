Michal Myers is stalking a survivor
Image via Behaviour Interactive
Category:
Dead by Daylight

Dead by Daylight players think one survivor item is completely useless: ‘They need to change it’

The devs should either remove or rework it.
Image of Andrej Barovic
Andrej Barovic
|
Published: Apr 18, 2024 06:29 am

Dead by Daylight has seen many items, add-ons, and perks added to the game. But players think none have been as useless as the infamous Broken Key. Since launch, players believe the item remained a useless husk, with some calling it “a slap in the face.”

Recommended Videos

Players expressed what they think of the Broken Key in an April 17 Reddit thread dedicated solely to discussing its uselessness. “In 2016, this was the most useless item in the game. Since then, nothing’s changed,” the original post reads. One player said finding the item in chests feels like a “slap in the face” and would “rather lose a health state and find literally anything besides that key.” For the uninitiated, the Broken Key requires add-ons to function properly, and finding it scattered around the map nets you exactly zero useful mechanics.

A Family Guy meme mocking the Broken Key item in Dead by Daylight.
The Broken Key really needs a rework. Image via u/Shenron-kun

The Broken Key is meant to reveal various auras to the survivor equipping it, but there’s a catch. As written above, the item requires add-ons to function and reveals auras based on the add-ons it has. It’s the only item in Dead by Daylight that can’t function on its own, making it useless in most scenarios.

“No item should require add-ons to have a use. They need to change this item,” one player replied to the thread. Another suggested the Broken Key should have a base functionality of revealing the auras of nearby survivors, with the add-ons improving or expanding the aura-revealing mechanic.

But until Behaviour decides that the Broken Key should get a rework or buff, just take a medkit or toolbox with you instead. It doesn’t matter if it’s brown or pink; other items will still be better than the Broken Key.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
Andrej Barovic
Strategic Content Writer, English Major. Been in writing for 3 years. Focused mostly on the world of gaming as a whole, with particular interest in RPGs, MOBAs, FPS, and Grand Strategies. Favorite titles include Counter-Strike, The Witcher 3, Bloodborne, Sekrio, and Kenshi. Cormac McCarthy apologetic.